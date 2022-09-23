Chris Rock is coming to Philly this Sept. 23-25. He’ll be taking over the Met Philly for three nights. He’s also returning to the big screen this fall in the movie “Amsterdam.” The movie also stars John David Washington, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Rami Malik. The movie, about three friends who uncover an outrageous murder plot, is set in the 30s and comes out Oct. 7.
Tyler Perry‘s latest Netflix project “A Jazzman’s Blues” was 30 years in the making. Written and directed by Perry, the romantic drama about a forbidden romance, spans fifty years. Debbie Allen did the choreography and Terrance Blanchard did the music. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.
Actress Sanaa Lathan is making her directorial debut in the Paramount Plus movie “On the Come Up.” The movie stars Lathan, Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’vine Joy Randolph. The movie is about a 16-year-old girl (Jamila C. Gray) and her dream to take the battle rap scene by storm. The movie is currently streaming on Paramount Plus.
The Emmy winning comedy “Abott Elementary” is back for a second season on ABC. It airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.
Maxwell is coming to Philly. He is bringing his Night Tour to Philly as part of the WDAS-FM Holiday Jam. The event takes place on Dec. 2 at the Met. Singer Leela James is also on the bill as well as Philly native/comedian Skeet Carter.
Samuel L. Jackson will be back as super spy Nick Fury in the new Marvel Series “Secret Invasion” on Disney Plus. The show debuts next year. Jackson is currently starring on Broadway in the August Wilson play “The Piano Lessons.” The play is being directed by his wife Latonya Richardson Jackson and stars John David Washington and actress Danielle Brooks.
CNN Anchor Don Lemon will be moving from evenings to mornings later this Fall to start up a new morning show on the network.
There’s a new Whitney Houston movie coming out Dec. 23. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” stars Naomi Ackie as “Whitney.” The movie will focus on the great voice and talent of Houston. West Philly native Nafessa Williams is playing her longtime friend, Robin.
We remember comedian David Arnold. Arnold was best known for his work on Netflix and his comedy specials. He was 54 and leaves behind a wife and two children.
We also remember Philly rapper PNB Rock. Rock was tragically gunned down in Los Angeles, he was known for the song “Selfish.” He was 30 years old.
We remember singer Marva Hicks. She was also an actress that was known for her roles on “Star Trek Voyager” and “Sister, Sister.” She also appeared on Broadway in “The Lion King” and “Motown: the Musical.” She was 66.
We also lost R&B singer Jesse Powell. Powell was best known for the 1996 song “You.” He was 51 years old.
Yvonne Orji, who is best known for playing “Molly” on the Issa Rae HBO show “Insecure,” is coming back with a new comedy special on HBO. “A Whole Me” is the follow up to her 2020 special, “Mama, I made it.” It starts streaming Oct. 1 on HBO and HBO MAX.
Comedian and former host of “The Real” talk show, Loni Love, is showing off a fresh look. She recently lost 37 pounds.
He’s known for acting and comedy but now he’s fixing houses. Mike Epps and his wife are coming to HGTV with a new show “Buying Back the Block.” The show premieres next spring. Epps says he and his wife have been buying properties and fixing up houses for a couple of years.
Media mogul Roland Martin is back with a new book “White Fear: How the Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds.” In the book, Martin addresses the shaping of American democracy and how when people of color vote, they make a difference.
Actress Jennifer Lewis is also back with a new book “Walking in My Joy: In These Streets.” The 65-year-old actress and singer is affectionately known as the “Mother of Black Hollywood.”
The live action version of “Pinocchio” is now streaming on Disney Plus. Oscar winner Tom Hanks plays “Geppetto,” the toy maker who dreams of a son and Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy.
