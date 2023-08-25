We remember Bobby Eli, the music arranger, composer, record producer, founding member and lead guitarist of MFSB who was a major part of “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia”). He worked with The O’Jays, Billy Paul, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, The Whispers, The Stylistics, The Delfonics, William DeVaughn, Blue Magic, the Salsoul Orchestra and The Spinners just to name a few. Eli was 77.
We also remember Jerry Moss, the record executive who was the “M” in A&M Records. Moss, along with Herb Alpert, founded A&M and made it one of Americas leading independent record labels. A&M Records was the home of music greats Janet Jackson, The Police, The Carpenters, The Go-Go’s, and Peter Frampton.
We also remember Emmy Award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones. The acclaimed-actor passed away at the age of 66. In 2020 he underwent a double lung transplant. Jones was best known for his role on the NBC show “This Is Us,” playing the long-lost father who reconnects with his son.
“Vacation Friends 2” starts streaming on the HULU network this weekend. The popular comedy stars Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Jon Cena, and Meredith Hagner.
Patti LaBelle has introduced a new line of sweet potato cookies. We already know about the pies, and now she’s got the cookies available at Walmart.
Rapper Biz Markie, best known for the songs “Nobody Beats the Biz,” and “Just A Friend,” is the subject of a new documentary on Showtime. “All Up in the Biz” was produced by wife. Biz Markie passed away two years ago, he was 57.
Tracey Morgan, the SNL alum, actor and comedian, is back with a new HBO MAX comedy special. “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far” is streaming now.
After a major health scare, Madonna is back on track with her Celebration Tour. Madonna is celebrating 40 years in show business and she’s coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 25, 2024.
“Fast X” will start streaming on the Peacock network on Sept. 15.
The Paramount company has decided not to sell off their properties BET, BET+ and VH1, so Tyler Perry will not be buying the networks.
Thursday, Aug. 31, Jagged Edge, Next, Silk and Keke Wyatt will be at The Dell Music Center.
Comedian Deon Cole is coming to Philly at The Met Philadelphia, Saturday Sept. 16. Comedian and actor Chris Tucker is also coming to the Met a month later on Oct. 18.
Get ready for the reunion of Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné!, Thursday, Sept. 28 at The Met Philadelphia.
Upcoming concerts at The Met Philadelphia include Janelle Monáe on Sept. 18, and Patti Labelle on Dec. 9.
At The Mann Center on Sept. 17 is Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario.
Fantasia and Joe are also coming to The Mann Center on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Singer SZA has rescheduled her postponed Philly show for Sept. 26 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Atlantic City Comedy Festival is happening Oct. 7-8, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City with Sommore, Bill Bellamy, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and Don “DC” Curry, to name a few.
Also, the Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ocean Casino Resort with Will Downing, Jeanette Harris and Boney James.
Diddy says he and producer Jermaine Dupri are going to do a VERZUZ competiton on Sept. 8 at Madison Square Garden.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
