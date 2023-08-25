We remember Bobby Eli, the music arranger, composer, record producer, founding member and lead guitarist of MFSB who was a major part of “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia”). He worked with The O’Jays, Billy Paul, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, The Whispers, The Stylistics, The Delfonics, William DeVaughn, Blue Magic, the Salsoul Orchestra and The Spinners just to name a few. Eli was 77.

We also remember Jerry Moss, the record executive who was the “M” in A&M Records. Moss, along with Herb Alpert, founded A&M and made it one of Americas leading independent record labels. A&M Records was the home of music greats Janet Jackson, The Police, The Carpenters, The Go-Go’s, and Peter Frampton.

