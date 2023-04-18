We remember jazz titan Ahmad Jamal. The jazz great, known as the forefather of bebop, was 92 years old.
Prayers are up for Jamie Foxx. The 55-year-old Oscar-winner had to be hospitalized for a medical emergency that required surgery. His family is asking for privacy and prayers.
Congratulations to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He is now the highest paid player in the NFL. Hurts will also appear as the May/June cover guy for Essence magazine.
The 90s supergroup Jodeci is going on tour this summer with the Summer Block Party Tour along with SWV and Dru Hill.
Alicia Keys is coming to Philly Saturday, July 10, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Erykah Badu is coming to town Sunday, July 29, at The Mann Center.
The “Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Philly on Friday, May 19, at the Liacouras Center with Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and D.C. Young Fly.
Congrats to Queen Latifah, she is the first female rapper added to the National Recording Registry.
ABC’s Deborah Roberts from "Good Morning America" and "20/20" has a new book coming out May 2, and it’s a love letter to teachers. "Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life" is the book and it features country superstar Jimmie Allen, Robin Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, Rachel Ray, Misty Copeland and her husband "Today Show" weather guy, Al Roker.
Filming has started with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on "Bad Boys 4." Actor Eric Dane, best known for his roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," will be playing the role of the villain.
Also, congrats to Martin Lawrence, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.
If you want your superhero to be a female, then get ready for "The Marvels." The movie features Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. The leading ladies are played by Brie Larson, Imani Vellani and Teyonah Parris. Samuel L. Jackson is also going to be featured as Nick Fury. The movie is in theaters Nov. 21.
In other Samuel L. Jackson news, he will be starring in the Netflix movie "The Piano Lesson" based on the August Wilson play. Denzel Washington is producing the Netflix adaptation. He's making this a family affair. His son Malcolm is directing, his daughter Katia is one of the executive producers and his son John David Washington is joining the production fresh from his role on Broadway. The movie also stars Danielle Deadwyler ("Till") and Corey Hawkins ("Color Purple").
Morris Chestnut has joined the cast of the Hulu series "Reasonable Doubt." Chestnut will play a defense attorney at odds with series star Emayatzy Corinealdi.
Gabrielle Union is coming to Netflix with the movie "The Perfect Find." The movie, which starts streaming June 23, is about a woman who falls in love with a much younger man. The movie also stars Keith Powers, Janet Hurbert, LaLa Anthony and Gina Torres.
Singer Will Downing is opening about mental health and suicide on his latest project "Til We Meet Again." Earlier this year, Downing lost his 31-year-old daughter to suicide. He says he wants to spread the message of hope to others who may be dealing with mental illness and suicide.
Actress and comedian Mo'Nique is suing CBS and Paramount for unpaid royalties from the TV show "The Parkers." The show starred Mo'Nique and Countess Vaughn, and was a spinoff of the "Moesha" show. "The Parkers" ran from 1999 to 2004 on the UPN Network.
