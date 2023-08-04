We remember actor and comedian Paul Reubens; he was 70. Reubens was best known for playing Pee-wee Herman in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventures” and “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which were a cultural phenomena during the ‘70s. Reubens died after a battle with cancer.
We also remember actor Angus McCloud, 25, who died Monday. McCloud was one of the stars of the HBO show “Euphoria.” In recent weeks, his family said he had a hard time dealing with the death of his dad and he had been having suicidal thoughts.
We remember Irish music legend Sinéad O’Connor who was best known for her cover of the Prince classic “Nothing Compares to U.” O’Connor’s life was filled with controversy and trauma; she lost her teenage son 18 months ago. O’Connor was 56 years old.
Our prayers and condolences also go out to Iyanla Vanzandt for the loss of her youngest daughter Nisa. 20 years ago, Iyanla lost her daughter Gemma.
The motion pictures “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” continue to dominate the box office, coming in at No.1 and No.2, respectively. “Haunted Mansion” with Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito and Rosario Dawson made over $25 million at the box office, coming in at No 3. The movies “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” are being seen as major disappointments because they cost so much money to make, and it’s going to be almost impossible to make that money up at the box office.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey is now available for screening on Amazon Prime Video.
“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” is coming to Netflix. This is the year that hip-hop celebrates it’s 50th anniversary. The special features Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Da Brat, Latto, Remy Ma and Roxanne Shanté to name a few. The Netflix special is airing later this year.
The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry is the subject of the documentary “Steph Curry: Underrated.” It takes a look at his incredible career where he was always the underdog.
Get ready for a fourth “Bad Boys” film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hitting theatres June 14, 2024.
Tony Award-winner and Philly native Leslie Odom Jr. has teamed up with his wife Nicolette for a new children’s book titled “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.” They are the parents of two young children ages 2 and 6.
Odom is also returning to Broadway in the musical “Purlie Victorious” in late October, just in time for Halloween. He is starring in “The Exorcist: Believer.”
The ‘90s supergroup Jodeci is going on tour this summer with the Summer Block Party Tour along with SWV and Dru Hill. The tour is making a stop at The Mann Center on Aug. 6.
The ABC network is unveiling “The Golden Bachelor” this fall. Seventy-one year old Jerry Turner is the bachelor looking for love. Turner says he is a hopeless romantic and is ready for love after the 2017 death of his wife. Turner says it is never too late to fall in love.
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to tell all in a new “no holds barred” autobiography titled “Worthy,” coming out this Fall. The book will talk about the open marriage with husband Will Smith, the entanglement Jada had with her son’s friend, the Oscar slap. The couple has been married for 26 years and Jada says it’s time to back the narrative about her life. The book will also touch on her suicide attempt in the beginning of her career, a nervous breakdown, heavy drinking and her mom’s addiction to heroin. Jada, who is known for movies “The Matrix,” “Girls Trip,” “Set It Off” and The Nutty Professor,” is ready set the record straight.
