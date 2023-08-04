We remember actor and comedian Paul Reubens; he was 70. Reubens was best known for playing Pee-wee Herman in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventures” and “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which were a cultural phenomena during the ‘70s. Reubens died after a battle with cancer.

We also remember actor Angus McCloud, 25, who died Monday. McCloud was one of the stars of the HBO show “Euphoria.” In recent weeks, his family said he had a hard time dealing with the death of his dad and he had been having suicidal thoughts.

If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

