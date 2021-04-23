This is the big weekend for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. The show is airing on ABC Sunday night. When the Academy Award nominations were announced, Viola Davis became the most nominated Black Actress in Oscar history for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Chadwick Boseman is also nominated for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. The late actor has a Best Actor nomination. He has already won awards posthumously at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards. Singer Andra Day, who won Best Actress from the Golden Globe Awards, is nominated by the Academy for her portrayal as Billie Holiday in the Lee Daniels‘ movie “The United States VS Billie Holiday”. If you have not seen her, she is incredible in this movie as Billie Holiday. The movie is streaming now on HULU. Leslie Odom Jr. is up for Best Supporting Actor for “One Night In Miami” where he plays singer Sam Cooke and for best song for an original song he wrote for the movie. Actors Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were also nominated for Best Supporting Actors in the Movie “Judas and the Black Messiah”. This could be a big night for actor Daniel Kaluuya. He has already won a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, the Critics Choice Award and a Bafta award for his role as Chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah”. Tyler Perry is getting a special honor that night with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. There will be no host for the awards show. Philly’s own QuestLove from the Tonight Show and The Roots will be the music director for the awards show.
Director Spike Lee pays homage to Chadwick Boseman in a new documentary for Netflix called “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist”. The documentary takes a look at Boseman, who died last August at the age of 43, and his amazing career through the eyes of those who worked with him including Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Glynn Turman and Phylicia Rashad to name a few.
Issa Rae is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine. In the May issue, Rae talks about this last season of her hit show “Insecure”, why she is saying goodbye now and she hints that there could be a spin-off, featuring some of your favorite “Insecure” stars.
Actress Janet Hubert, the original Aunt Viv on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” has joined the cast of the TBS Show “The Last OG”. The show stars Tracy Morgan as an ex-con rebuilding his life after spending the last 15 years in prison. The show is entering it’s 4th season. Tiffany Haddish will not be a part of season four because she only signed on for three seasons. Anna Maria Horsford (“Amen”) has also joined the cast. She and Hubert will play best friends.
Tiffany Haddish has a busy month in May. Her TV show “Kids Say the Darndest Things” debuts on its new home on CBS and Tiffany is teaming up with Billy Crystal for the movie “Here Today”. Crystal produced the movie which opens in theaters on May 7th. “Here Today” is about the unlikely friendship between a veteran comedian and an aspiring singer.
Eve the rapper/actress/talk show host is returning to TV. Late last year, she left the CBS talk show, “The Talk” saying she wanted to focus on her family but now Eve has signed on for the ABC Hip Hop Drama, ‘Queens”. The show is about four women who ruled the music charts in the ‘90s and now they are in their 40s looking to revive their careers to see if they still got it. Eve plays the married mother of five kids, who led the group as Professor Sex back in the day. Actress Naturi Naughton (“Power”) has also been added to the cast as well as singer Brandy.
