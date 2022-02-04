The casting has been announced for “The Color Purple” movie musical. Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones will be producing. Fantasia will play the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg, Ms Celie. Taraji P. Henson will play Shug, the role made famous by Margaret Avery. Singer H.E.R. is playing Squeak and actor Corey Hawkins is also in the movie. The movie musical is coming out December 2023. Now speaking of H.E.R., she has been named the new global Ambassador for L’oreal Paris cosmetics.
This weekend, the thriller “Single Black Female” premieres on Lifetime starring Raven Goodwin, Amber Riley, K Michelle, Janet Hubert and Philly native Kevin Savage. Now speaking of K Michelle, her Lifetime series, “My Killer Body” airs on Thursday Nights at 10 p.m. The show discusses the dangers of plastic surgery when it goes wrong.
Congratulations to singer Rihanna she and her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child later this spring.
Odunde, the world famous African festival, is returning to South street on June 12.
On Feb. 10, Kevin Hart returns with “The Real Husbands of Hollywood.” After five years, the guys are back this time on BET Plus. All of your favorites are returning including Nick Cannon, JB Smoove, Nelly, Robin Thicke, Duane Martin and Boris Kodjoe.
“All the Queen’s Men,” the male stripper show starring Eva Marcille, has been renewed on BET Plus.
On Paramount Plus, “The Game” has been renewed for season 2 and a new reboot of “Flashdance” based on the 80’s movie is coming soon.
Actor Jason Mamoa will be playing the new villain in “Fast and Furious 10.” The movie, produced by Vin Diesel, is coming out May 23rd with the crew of Tyrese , Ludacris and Michelle Rodriquez all returning.
The documentary “Race” based on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace starts streaming on Netflix on Feb. 22.
Congrats to Gayle King of “CBS Mornings,” she has just signed a new deal to stay with the network.
We remember actor Howard Hesseman who died last weekend at the age of 81. Hesseman is best known for his role on the 80’s show “WKRP in Cincinnati.” He played the rebellious DJ Dr. Johnny Fever.
The extended leave of absence for Wendy Williams will now stretch into mid march. She has been dealing with health issues for the past few months. A slew of guests hosts will be filling in including Michael Rappaport, Sherri Shepherd, rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Bevy Smith and Terrance J.
Todd Bridges (“Different Strokes”), Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and former basketball star Lamar Odom make up a part the new cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” airing on CBS.
“Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown” with the Philly Pops is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music from Feb. 18-20.
Singer Anita Baker is planning on returning to the live stage. She is scheduled to do some shows this coming May in Las Vegas. The 64-year-old entertainer is promising new music plus she has regained the masters to her music and has a box set of her classics is coming out.
The 9th Annual IHeart Radio Music Awards are happening March 22.
Get ready for the Bobby Brown documentary. The two-night documentary film will premiere May 30 and 31, followed by a 12-episode docuseries. The documentary will feature Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, members of New Edition family and friends. Despite an amazing career, Brown has suffered great losses with the death of Whitney Houston and his two children Bobbi Kris and Bobby Brown Jr.
