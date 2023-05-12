The Mother’s Day Music Festival, is happening this weekend Saturday, May 13 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Fantasia, Ne-yo and Kenny Lattimore are performing.
Stephanie Mills is also coming to Atlantic City during Mother’s Day, Sunday May 14, for a Mother’s Day show at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.
What’s going on with the group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly. Apparently there is some kind of split within the group, breaking away from Frankie. The band members, including co-founder Roame Lowry, have formed a group called TMF Formerly of Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly. The TMF stands for The Music Forever. They have a lead singer Chris Walker who had a hit in the ‘90s “Take Time.”
They recently announced they were going on tour this summer with singer Anthony Hamilton. WAIT! WHAT IS GOING ON? They have not performed with Frankie Beverly since February. Over the weekend, Frankie performed at the New Orleans Jazz Fest with a new band. Reports came out that Frankie was going to retire but people in his camp say this is not true.
We remember baseball legend Vida Blue who passed away this week at the age of 73. The baseball great was an Oakland A’s legend known for being one of the best left-handers in the game.
Legendary singer, songwriter and producer James Mtume (“Juicy Fruit” and You, Me and He”) has been honored with a street name in his honor, James Mtume Way at 15th and Wharton.
Congratulations to the class of 2023 going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Missy Elliott, George Michael, country great Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, the father of hip hop DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Don Cornelius and longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin. Ceremonies take place in November.
Diddy says he and producer Jermaine Dupri are going to do a VERZUZ competiton on Sept. 8 at Madison Square Garden.
The “Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Philly on Friday, May 19, at the Liacouras Center with Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and D.C. Young Fly.
The Donna Summer documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” is coming to HBO May 20. Summer died in 2012 from lung cancer at the age of 63. During her heyday, Summer ruled the music world.
Janet Jackson says she’s ready for a movie to be made about her life. It would start from her life as a child star, her TV years, teen stardom and breaking away from her dad and taking control of her life with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Jackson is preparing another documentary about her life for Lifetime/A&E Network. “Family First” will take viewers behind the scenes of her new tour “Together Again.” Janet is celebrating her 50th anniversary in show business and her brother, Randy Jackson, is producing the documentary. Jackson is going back on tour with rapper/actor Ludacris. You can check them out May 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Saturday, June 3, the Lifetime channel is presenting a new documentary on TLC. The two-hour documentary “TLC Forever” will look at the groundbreaking ladies of the girl group Chilli, T-Boz and the late Lisa Left Eye
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM.
