The stage play “New Jack City” is coming to Met Philly from Nov. 3-4. The stage play is based on the movie that came out in 1991. Allen Payne, who starred in the movie as “Gee Money,” will revise his role for stage. The cast also includes rapper Big Daddy Kane, Flex Alexander and Treach of Naughty by Nature.
Singer Diana Ross is coming to Atlantic City on Sept. 9 at Oceans Resort Casino.
The Jacksons including Marlon, Tito and Jermaine are coming to Parx Casino in Bensalem on Sept. 10. This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Jacksons. The concert benefits The Universal Family of Schools.
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are happening Sept. 12. They will air on NBC and Peacock TV. Kenan Thompson from “Saturday Night Live” fame will be this year’s host.
The Creative Arts Emmy awards were held over the weekend and the winners included Former President Barack Obama for his Netflix docu-series “Our Great National Parks.” Dr Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent also won for their performance during the Superbowl Halftime Show.
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin are coming to the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 5. Maverick City Music is a community of song writing worshippers.
The 7th and final season of “Queen Sugar” is kicking off this week on the OWN Network.
Get ready for two talk show debuts coming to Fox on Sept. 12. First up is the “Sherri Shepherd Show.” Shepherd’s show replaces the embattled Wendy Williams show at 10 a.m. on Fox Stations. She recently revealed she got great advice from Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey told her to put out great energy. She also got great advice from her former co-hosts from “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.
“Jennifer,” from EGOT Jennifer Hudson, will follow Shepherd’s show. It will air locally at 11 a.m. on Fox stations. Hudson says she is ready to be the next Oprah Winfrey. Hudsons show
Axel Foley is back! Filming has started on “Beverly Hills Cop 4.” Eddie Murphy is back as Detective Axel Foley. The film will debut on Netflix next year. The first “Beverly Hills Cop” came out in 1984.
Actress Sanaa Lathan is making her directorial debut in the Paramount Plus movie “On the Come up.” The movie stars Lathan, Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’vine Joy Randolph. The movie is about a 16-year-old girl (Jamila C. Gray) and her dream to take the battle rap scene by storm. It starts streaming on Paramount Plus on Sept. 23.
The Dionne Warwick story is coming to CNN. “Don’t Make Me Over” debuts Jan. 1. After its CNN debut, it will move to HBO MAX. The documentary will feature her life, legacy and music career, in her own words. Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Elton John and Burt Bacharach are slated to be a part of the production.
Get ready for the Atlantic City Comedy Fest from Oct. 8-9. The day one line up includes Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Gary Owens, Corey Holcomb and Tommy Davidson. Day two includes Lavell Crawford, Luenell, Karlous Miller, Don “DC” Curry, Desi Banks and Dominque. The shows are taken place at Boardwalk Hall.
Viola Davis has a new movie coming out Sept. 16, “The Woman King.” The Oscar winner is not only starring in the movie, she is also producing it. Davis plays the leader of an all-woman tribe of warriors in the 18th and 19th Century Africa.
