October 28 marks the Apple TV documentary ‘Black and Blues.’ The Documentary explores the life of Louis Armstrong, the founding father of Jazz. The documentary will feature never before seen footage of Armstrong.
We remember Robert Gordy, the younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy. Gordy was a songwriter and record executive. He was 91.
We also remember Zuri Craig. Craig died at the age of 44. He was known for his work with Tyler Perry and when was a contestant on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2015 the with Craig Lewis Band.
Actress Angela Bassett is the cover girl in cartoon form on the Nov/Dec issue of ‘Essence Magazine’. Bassett plays Queen Ramonda, the mother of T’Challa in ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.’ Bassett is currently the highest paid actress in TV History with her FOX TV show ‘9-1-1.’
The trailer has been released for the Marvel Movie ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania.’ Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man alongside Michelle Pheiffer and Michael Douglas. We will also see Johnathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. The film comes out Feb. 17.
The Soul Train Awards are happening Sunday, November 27 on BET. This year’s host is blackish star Deon Cole. Cole is now part of the BET Family. His new show on BET Plu,s ‘Average Joe’ is debuting next year. Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige are nominated.
BabyFace is back and this time he’s surrounded by the top R&B Female singers of today such as Ella Mae, Queen Naja, Muni Long and Ari Lennox. The singer-songwriter and producer has a hot new album out ‘Girls Night Out.’
Singer Alicia Keys is about to release her first holiday album called ‘Santa Baby.’
The TV series, ‘The Game with Wendy Raquel Robinson,’ returns to Paramount Plus with new episodes December 15.
Talk show host Sherri Sheperd is joining the cast of the Amazon series ‘Harlem.’ Also joining the show which stars Meagan Goode, is former basketball star Rick Fox, Countess Vaughn and Lil’ Rel Howery.
The 1970 Christmas Classic ‘This Christmas’ by Singer Donny Hathway is getting a remix with the vocals of his daughter Laylah Hathaway.
Singer Lizzo is the cover girl for the latest issue of ‘Vogue Magazine.’ Her new documentary ‘Love Lizzo’ starts streaming on HBO MAX November 24.
