Comedian Deon Cole is coming to Philly at The Met Philadelphia, Saturday Sept. 16.
At The Mann Center on Sunday, Sept. 17 is Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario.
At The Met Philadelphia, Janelle Monáe will perform on Monday, Sept. 18.
Also, the Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ocean Casino Resort with Will Downing, Jeanette Harris and Boney James.
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles has a new documentary about his life on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a behind the scenes look at his life on and off the field, the toll football is having on his body, and a look at his family life with his brother Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, his mom Doris, and his wife and three daughters.
Jamie Foxx is back with a new movie he produced and is starring in. The movie “The Burial” is a true story of a bankrupt funeral homeowner. Foxx plays the flamboyant attorney looking to get him out of trouble. Acclaimed actor Tommy Lee Jones and actress Jurnee Smollett also stars in the movie which starts steaming on Oct. 13 on Amazon Prime Video.
“Dancing With The Stars” is returning to ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro will be joined by dancing pro Julianne Hough as hosts of the show. The show will air on Tuesday nights starting Sept. 26.
Get ready for the 24th season of “The Voice” with Blake Shelton being replaced by country legend Reba McEntire. She will be joining host Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Carson Daly is returning as host of the show.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has joined the Jordan brand as a new ambassador. He’s also the cover guy for the latest edition of Philadelphia magazine.
The Atlantic City Comedy Festival is happening Oct. 7-8, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City with Sommore, Bill Bellamy, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and Don “DC” Curry, to name a few.
Get ready for Ashanti and Cedric The Entertainer starring in the wedding comedy “The Plus One,” in theaters Sept. 21 and digital Oct. 3.
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” returns to Starz on Dec. 1, and “Black Mafia Family” returns to Starz on March 1, 2024.
Get ready for a fourth “Bad Boys” film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hitting theatres June 14, 2024.
Rapper, actor and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg says get ready for a new movie about his life. The hip-hop icon is coming out with a cookbook in the fall and his Doggy Style Records is making noise with his latest artist. October London is topping the charts with his album “The Rebirth of Marvin.” The first single is a song called “Back to your Place,” and yes, he sounds a lot like Marvin Gaye.
The reunion tour is coming to Philly! Kirk Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, Israel Houghton, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, The Family, God’s Property and New Breed, Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Judge Greg Mathis is joining The Byron Allen TV Network with a new court show, “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” debuted on Sept. 11.
Get ready for the return of Bruno Mars. He’s working on an album and a new tour for 2024.
Lauryn Hill is coming to Philly at The Wells Fargo Center, Oct. 23.
“Good Burger 2” with Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will start streaming this fall on Paramount Plus.
