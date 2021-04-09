A big shakeup has been announced regarding the hit series “Bridgerton”. The Shonda Rhimes show on Netflix drew over 80 million viewers and made an instant star of Regé-Jean Page. Page played the Duke of Hastings and he was an instant hit with his good looks. Page is leaving the hit show after one season. But WHY??? Page only signed on for one year and according to the “Bridgerton” book series by Julia Quinn that the show is based on, his character Simon Duke was phased out. Filming has already started on season two of “Bridgerton” and the series is focusing on the older brother, Anthony. So what’s next Rege Jean Page? He has appeared in the reboot of “Roots” where he played Chicken George. He was in the Amazon movie “Sylvie’s Love” and he appeared on the short lived ABC series “For the People”. Page, who recently won an NAACP Image Award for “Bridgerton”, is headed to the big screen in the fantasy action movie “Dungeons and Dragons”.
So what’s next for Ron Isley and the Isley Brothers after their epic Verzuz battle with Earth Wind and Fire? A new music project is in the works. Ron Isley and Brother Ernie Isley are teaming up with rapper Snoop Dogg for the song “Friends and Family”.
The Screen Actors Guild(SAG) Awards took place Sunday and history was made with people of color winning the major Awards. Viola Davis won Best Actress for the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. The late actor Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Daniel Kaluuya won a SAG award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah” which is in theaters now. Will they repeat their wins in a couple of weeks at the Academy Awards?
TV highlights for the weekend include the Lifetime movie, Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. Bishop TD Jakes and Shaun Robinson (Formerly of “Access Hollywood”) are the Executive Producers of this movie. “Lust” stars Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion and singer Tank. Hilson plays a woman getting ready to marry the man of her dreams(Truvillion) but her fiancés’ best friend (Tank) gets released from jail and he has his eyes on Hilson. Will she give in to lust and temptation? The movie also stars Clifton Powell and LeToya Luckett. The movie airs Saturday night at 8pm on Lifetime.
The AMC networks “Fear the Walking Dead” is returning on Sunday Night. Philadelphia native Colman Domingo stars on the show as Victor Strand.
Congrats to Leslie Odom Jr. He won a Tony in 2016 for his role as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton”. This year, he’s nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Sam Cooke in the film “One Night in Miami” and now he is celebrating the birth of his second child. Odom Jr. recently announced that he and his wife are the proud parents of a baby boy, who is joins his big sister.
Rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to the NBC reality show “The Voice”. Snoop is going to be a mega mentor on the show. This is the first time a rapper has served in this role. In other “Voice” news, singer Arianna Grande is joining the show in the fall replacing Nick Jonas. I hear she’s getting 20 million to appear along with fellow judges Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.
In other reality show news, “American Idol” is inviting a live studio audience to join in the fun. Fifty families, who have been COVID-19 tested, will be allowed to be in the live studio.
Get ready for another season of “Dancing with the Stars”. The show is returning in the fall. Tyra Banks will once again serve as the Executive Producer of the show as well as host the show. All of the judges are returning including Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
