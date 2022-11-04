“New Jack City” the stage play is coming to Philly. The stage play is based on the 1991 movie that starred Wesley Snipes. This time around it’s rapper/actor Big Daddy Kane, Treach of “Naughty by Nature,” Flex Alexander and actor Allen Payne returns as Gee-Money. The play is Nov. 4-5 at The Met .
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin are coming to Philly on Nov. 5 at The Wells Fargo Center. Maverick City Music is a community of song writing worshippers.
We remember rapper Takeoff, he’s one third of the Hip Hop group Migos. Takeoff along with Quavo and OffSet (who is married to rapper Cardi B) dominated the charts with their music including songs such as “Stir Fry,” “Motorsport” and “Walk It, Talk It.” Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston. He was 28 years old.
We also remember actor and comedian Lesley Jordan. Jordan was a Emmy Winning actor and social media sensation. Jordan was 67 years old.
We also remember rocker Jerry Lee Lewis. The controversial singer had the hit “Whole Lotta Shaking” in the 50s but his career was derailed when it became known that he married his 13 year old cousin. In later years, Lee devoted his career to country music where he became a country music legend. Jerry Lee Lewis was 87 years old.
Congrats to rappers Salt-n-Pepa. They are getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Jill Scott is back with a third season of “The First Wives Club.” The new season starts streaming starts Nov. 17. I hear Jill is also planning a new tour for 2023.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming out with a new book this fall. “The Light We Carry” is the follow-up to her bestselling book “Becoming,” which sold 17 million copies worldwide. She’s coming to the Met on Friday Nov. 18-19.
Wayne Brady is on tap to host this year’s American Music Awards which is happening on Nov. 20 on ABC. Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift are leading the nominations.
The Elton John farewell show from Dodgers Stadium is happening on Nov. 20. The three-hour concert event will air on Disney Plus.
The Viola Davis movie “The Woman King” will be available On Demand starting Nov. 22.
Singer Lizzo is the cover girl for the latest issue of Vogue Magazine. Her new documentary “Love, Lizzo” starts streaming on HBO MAX November 24th.
“Football Fantasy” is coming to Paramount Plus on Nov. 25 . Actress and former “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin stars in and produced the movie about a girl who can control her father’s actions on the football field. Omari Hardwick is playing her dad. The movie also stars Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.