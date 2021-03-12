The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are happening Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS 3. Trevor Noah is hosting. Music’s biggest night will feature performances from Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, Da Baby, Harry Styles, BTS, Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to name a few. The Grammys are going to be held in a building in Los Angeles with various stages and no audience. Presenters include workers in the music business affected by the pandemic. Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak will also be performing from their Silk Sonic Project with their song “Leave the door open.”
Now speaking of Bruno Mars, he has just unveiled his new clothing line with the Lacoste Fashion Label. Lacoste is a French heritage fashion brand. Bruno Mars under his alter ego, Ricky Regal, will showcase everyday sportswear casual and dressy for his clothing line. There will be track suits, polo shirts, t-shirts, slides, socks and aviator sunglasses
***
This coming Monday the nominations will be announced for this year’s Academy Awards. Will the late actor Chadwick Boseman be mentioned? Over the past couple of weeks Boseman was the big winner in the best male category for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The “93rd Annual Academy Awards” are happening Sunday, April 25 and the night’s big honoree will be Tyler Perry getting an Humanitarian Award.
***
“Coming 2 America” with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The movie broke records last week as the most streamed and talked about movie in a year. Murphy says once the pandemic is over he will be ready to hit the road with a stand up comedy show.
***
Congratulations to Queen Latifah on her new show “The Equalizer,” which has been renewed for a second season. Queen Latifah and “The Equalizer” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on CBS3.
***
Filming is underway in New York City for the Michael B. Jordan movie , “A letter for Jordan.” Denzel Washington is directing the movie which is based on a true story of a young man who dies in the Iraq War and the letters he wrote to his son and wife back home. His son was seven months old when he died and the movie is filmed in a series of flashbacks. Actress Chanté Adams will play his wife. Michael B Jordan’s new movie with Actress Lauren London, “Without Remorse” starts streaming on Amazon Prime April 30.
***
The next Disney/Marvel movie coming out will be “Black Widow,” which will be in theaters May 7. “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson.
***
The Idris Elba movie “Concrete Cowboy” is coming to Netflix April 2. The movie which was filmed in Philadelphia also stars Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”, “The New Edition Story”), who is playing Elba’s son. The film tells the story of the real life Urban Cowboys in North Philadelphia. Emmy Winner Jharrel Jerome (“When they See Us”) and rapper/actor Method Man also star.
***
Kevin Hart is also coming to Netflix in the dramatic movie, “Fatherhood.” The film is based on the book “Two Kisses for Maddie: A Memoir of Loss and Love.” Kevin Hart plays a single dad who has to raise his infant daughter after her mother dies in childbirth. Alfre Woodard plays his mother-in-law and the movie also stars Lil Rel Howery, Dewanda Wise (“Dear White People”) and Paul Reiser. “Fatherhood” starts streaming on Netflix June 18.
***
We have an official date for the next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, “F9.” The film will hit theaters June 25. “F9” stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Ludacris, Cardi B and John Cena. In “F9,” Diesel is taking on a new nemesis, his brother played by John Cena and to the delight of many fans the popular character Han is returning.
***
“Janet Jackson Unveiled” is coming next year. The program is a four-hour documentary which will be shown on the Lifetime Channel. The documentary will highlight many events in Janet Jackson‘s life including the death of her dad, Joe Jackson and the death of her brother, Michael Jackson. The documentary will also show Janet as a mom. The documentary will be produced by Janet and her brother, Randy Jackson.
***
“Genius: Aretha,” the long awaited Aretha Franklin miniseries with Cynthia Erivo as the ‘Queen of Soul’ launches March 21 on the National Geographic Channel. It is an eight-part miniseries that also stars actor Courtney B. Vance as her father. The series will then move to the HULU streaming service on March 25, which is the Franklin’s birthday. Franklin’s family is not happy with the miniseries and is supporting the Jennifer Hudson movie “Respect” which is coming out in August.
***
Nominations are also announced for the NAACP Image Awards . Netflix has a whopping 52 nominations. “Bridgerton,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Spike Lee’s “Da Five Bloods.” The NAACP Image awards are happening March 27 on BET, MTV AND CBS.
***
Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, are coming out with a baby book based on their three-year daughter Kaavia James. Kaavia, who has her own Instagram page is quite the lady and is known for her shady looks and expressions. The book titled, “Shady Baby” is their first picture book. “Shady Baby” soon realizes she is powerful, funny, super cute baby girl who uses her shadiness as a gift, a superpower with moral compass and inner strength. “Shady Baby” is coming out in May.
***
Gospel Singer Kirk Franklin has launched his first podcast. “Good Words with Kirk Franklin” shows faith and humor with some of your favorite celebrities. You’ll find Kirk Franklin’s podcast on most podcast outlets.
***
“The Life Story of Mahalia Jackson” is coming to the Lifetime network. The movie is being produced by “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts. Actress Danielle Brooks is playing Gospel Great Mahalia Jackson. Brooks is best known for her role as Tastee from the Netflix show, “Orange is the New Black.” The film debuts Saturday, April 3.
***
“King Kong VS Godzilla” has a new release date. The film will be in theaters and HBO MAX on Wednesday, March 31.
