The 94th annual Academy awards are happening March 27 on ABC. Will Smith has two nominations won for Best Picture and Acting for the movie “King Richard” which is out on Blu Ray. Actress Aunjanue Ellis is in the running for her role as Oracene Williams in the film and Beyonce is up for best song for her work on the soundtrack. Questlove of The Roots is nominated for Best Documentary. Denzel Washington is also nominated for Best Actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” “West Side Story,” directed by Steven Spielberg, is up for 7 Academy Awards this year including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose who played Anita. Actors Danny Glover and Samuel L. Jackson will be given Honorary Oscars at this years Academy Awards. Will Packer (“Think like a Man,” “Girls Trip”) is producing the show. There were snubs this year including Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci” and actresses Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga for the movie “Passing.”
A second congratulations to Questlove, his documentary “Summer of Soul” won big at the Critics Choice Awards. “Summer of Soul” which many say was the Black Woodstock won awards for Best Documentary, Best Archived Documentary and Best Music Documentary. The movie features musical performances from Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone , The Staple Singers, The Temptations and many more. “Summer of Soul” is now streaming on HULU.
Here’s the scoop you need for Feb. 13 also known as this year’s Superbowl Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams are taking on The Cincinnati Bengals. Country Music singer Mickey Guyton is performing the national anthem. The Gospel Duo of Mary Mary will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Singer Jhene Aiko is singing “America The Beautiful.” The Halftime show has Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.
Boyz II Men will be in concert at the Met Philadelphia this Saturday.
Katt Williams is bringing his World War III Comedy Tour to Atlantic City this Saturday at the The Boardwalk Hall. Actress/Comedienne Luenell is also on the bill.
Musiq Souldchild is coming to The Met Philadelphia on Valentines Day, followed by a Verzuz with singer Anthony Hamilton on Feb. 15.
A documentary based on the Philly Sound is in the works focusing on Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff and Thom Bell.
Who’s going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022? This years nominees include Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, Dolly Parton, rapper Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, and Kate Bush to name a few. You can vote now at rockhalloffameawards.com
Rapper Ice T has been named the new face of Honey Nut Cheerios.
Congrats to singers Vanessa Williams and Lauryn Hill. They are now grandmothers with their children giving birth.
Over 16 million viewers tuned in to Lifetime and the A&E network to hear Janet Jackson tell her story in her recent documentary. Janet says her favorite parts of the documentary were the scenes with her family.
Director Ava Duvernay is gracing the cover of InStyle magazine.
