We remember Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark of the group Hi-Five. Hi-Five was known for the 90’s songs “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)” and “Quality Time.” Clark was involved in a car accident 30 years ago that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He died from complications from an infection and pneumonia. He was 49 years old.
We remember singer Charles McCormick of Bloodstone. McCormick, an original member of the band, was in the group for over 50 years and he sang lead on the song “Natural High.” He was 74 years old.
We also remember legendary actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried. He was 67 and died from a heart condition. Best known as the voice of the Aflac commercials and the “Aladdin” movies, he leaves behind a wife and two kids. Gottfried was known for his unique voice and sometimes controversial line of comedy. In a recent documentary about him that came out in 2017, he gave insight on his life and his work as a comedian.
Lizzo recently launched a new shapewear line called ‘Yitty’ and a new music project “About Damn Time.”
The life of Gospel star Marvin Sapp is being made into a movie by TV Network.
The Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson movie “Man from Toronto” will debut later this year on Netflix. Harrelson plays a man on the run in this movie and he brings Hart, a complete stranger, along for the ride.
Jennifer Lopez has a new documentary about her life coming to Netflix June 14. “Second Half” will show Lopez as a proud Latina woman, a mother and an artist, who is using her voice for a greater purpose during the second half of her life.
Actor Sinqua Walls (“Power,” “Resort to Love”) will be starring in the reboot to the 1992 movie “White Men Can’t Jump.” Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes starred in the original. Rapper Jack Harlow will play the role made famous by Harrelson.
Talk show host and podcaster Carlos King is getting his own late night talk show on the OWN Network. “The Nightcap with Carlos King” debuts May 14 on OWN.
Keke Palmer will be hosting a reboot of the of the game show “Password” on NBC. Jimmy Fallon will be producing.
The life story of Sammy Davis Jr. is coming to HULU. The eight episode series will be produced by Lee Daniels. “In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis, Jr” will feature his life from a vaudeville child star to one of the most famous African American entertainers during the 50s and 60s. Actor Elijah Kelley best known as playing Ricky Bell from the BET New Edition series is playing Sammy Davis Jr. The series will cover the moments in his life from the car crash that made him lose his eye, the controversial affairs with his white co-stars, converting to Judaism and being a part of the famous Rat Pack with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. His involvement with politics from the Kennedys to Nixon. The series will also deal with his battles involving drugs and alcohol.
Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) has written her life story in her latest book “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire.” For the first time ever Walker’s gives her readers a peak into her private world.
Mary J. Blige is scheduled to perform at this year’s Billboard Music Awards on May 15. She is also receiving the ICON award for her outstanding career.
Issa Rae has joined the cast of the Barbie Movie with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell and Simu Limu. Filming is happening now in the UK.
Where is Whoopi Goldberg? How do you explain her absence from “The View.” Goldberg is on location in Scotland filming the Amazon Series “Anansi Boys.” Goldberg returns to “The View” on May 2.
Congrats to Queen Latifah. She is one of the honorees for Variety’s Power of Women event. Also being honored is singer Camilla Cabello and tennis sensation Venus Williams.
