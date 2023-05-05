We remember TV personality Jerry Springer. The politician turned TV personality was 79; he died from pancreatic cancer. Springer changed the face of daytime with the raucous “Jerry Springer” show.
Our prayers and condolences go out to singer Johnny Gill, his mother passed away last week.
Congrats to tennis sensation Serena Williams. She and hubby Redditt founder Alexis Ohanian are expecting baby No. 2. They made the big reveal at monday’s Met Gala.
Also expecting their second baby, and now she’s joining the “Smurfs,” Rihanna will be playing a Smurfette and providing new music for the movie’s soundtrack.
The “Red Table Talk” show, headed up by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and her mom, has been cancelled by Facebook. Smith says she is looking for another outlet to pick up her show.
Camden native Khris Davis is playing boxer George Foreman in the new movie “Big George Foreman.” The movie arrives in theaters April 28 and is directed by George Tillman Jr. who also directed “Soul Food” and “Barbershop.” A lot of people are familiar with Foreman because of the George Foreman Grills, but he also had a boxing career from 1967 to 1997. He ended up being the oldest heavyweight champion in history.
At the movies is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.
The anticipated installment of the “Bridgerton” series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” is now streaming on Netflix.
The “Fast X” opens in theaters May 19, with Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and Michelle Rodriguez.
Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley are coming to the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Saturday, May 20.
The Donna Summer documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” is coming to HBO this May. Summer died in 2012 from lung cancer at the age of 63. During her heyday, Summer ruled the music world.
Another big Disney project is the live action remake of the “Little Mermaid.” Halle Bailey is starring as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy is playing Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King is playing Prince Eric. The movie hits theaters on May 26.
Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel character Nick Fury is coming to life on Disney+ in “Secret Invasion.” Streaming starts June 21.
“Trippin’” with Anthony Anderson and his mother Mama Doris is coming to the E! network with a new reality show. The show debuts June 22.
Singer Keyshia Cole is bringing her life story to Lifetime on June 24. Cole will be playing herself and actress Debbi Morgan, who’s notable for play Angie in “All my Children,” will be playing her mother Frankie.
The Daytime Emmy Awards are happening Friday, June 16, on Paramount and CBS. Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shephard and Tamron Hall are all up for Daytime Emmys.
The “Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Philly on Friday, May 19, at the Liacouras Center with Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and D.C. Young Fly.
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to air on Sunday, May 7. There’s still time to vote on your favorite TV shows and movies at MTV.COM
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
