Oscar winner Viola Davis is coming to the 10th installment of the Hunger Games. In this role, Davis is playing the villain, the Head Game Maker. Filming will start soon on “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
Get ready for Queen Latifah in the Netflix thriller “End of the Road.” The movie starts streaming on Netflix on Sept. 9. Latifah plays a widow who needs to get away, so she takes her family on a getaway across the country. Along the way she encounters some violent people in a small town. Ludacris plays her brother and actor Beau Bridges also stars in the film.
“Rupauls’ Drag Race” has been renewed for a 15th season on VH1.
Singer Adele is the cover girl for the latest issue of Elle Magazine. The photos are fabulous and she talks about one of the low points of her career, when she had to cancel her Las Vegas residency citing COVID-related issues with putting the show together.
British actor John Boyega is the cover guy for Men’s Health magazine. The 30-year-old became famous for his role in the “Star Wars” movies. Boyega has three big films coming in the next year “Breaking,” “The Woman King” and “They Cloned Tyrone” with Jamie Foxx and “P-Valley” star J. Alphonse Nichols who plays “Lil Murder.”
It was a big honor for the TV show “Abbott Elementary.” They were honored at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. It was a big night for the fan favorite, winning four awards, “Program of the Year,” “Outstanding New Program,” “Outstanding Achievement in Comedy” and Qunita Brunson, the West Philly Native and show Creator, won for “Individual Achievement in Comedy.” Brunson has also been named the new face Olay skin care. Brunson is promoting their night moisturizer. She will also be playing Oprah Winfrey in a new movie about 80s music sensation Weird Al Yankovich. Weird Al was known for his popular song parodies “Eat It” and “I Lost on Jeopardy.” “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe is playing Weird Al. The movie will air on the Roku channel. Abbott Elementary returns for a second season Sept. 21.
We remember actress Denise Dowse. She was 64-years-old and died after a brief illness with Meningitis. Dowse was best known for her roles in the movies “Ray,” “Insecure,” “Coach Carter,” “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Criminal Minds.”
We also remember actress Anne Heche. The 53-year-old succumbed to her injuries after crashing her car. She was severely burned and never came out of a Coma. Heche was best known for her roles on The Soap Opera “Another World” as well as the movies “Six Days and Seven nights” and “Donnie Brasco.”
Check out the lineup for summer season at The Dell Music Center.
On Aug. 21, check out Fantasia and Stokely.
On Aug. 25, look for Babyface and After 7.
