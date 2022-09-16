We remember Jazz great Ramsey Lewis. Lewis passed away this week from Natural Causes at the age of 87. The Jazz Legend formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio and one of his biggest hits was the song ‘The Inn Crowd. Lewis had a way blending Jazz and Popular Music and in 1974 he teamed up with Earth Wind and Fire and Maurice White for the song Sun Goddess Project which was a major hit for him.
We also remember Rapper PNB Rock. The Germantown native was tragically killed this week at the age of 30. Rakim Hasheem Allen went by the stage name PNB Rock. He appeared on several songs with fellow rappers and was known for the song, ‘Selfish.’
We also take time to remember singer Inez Foxx who passed away last week at the age of 79. She and her brother Charlie had the 1963 hit, ’Mockingbird.’
What a week it was for Emmy winners. Congrats to West Philly native Quinta Brunson who won an Emmy for Best Writing for her show ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a comedy for her role as Barbara Howard in ‘Abbott Elementary.’ The wife of State Senator Vincent Hughes gave a rousing acceptance speech which had the crowd on their feet. Zendaya made history as the first Black Woman to win the Emmy for Lead Actress in a drama series, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history! Also congrats to singer Lizzo who got an Emmy for her Amazon Prime series ‘Watch out for the Big Girls.’
Yvonne Orji, who is best known for playing Molly on Issa Rae‘s HBO Show ‘Insecure,’ is coming back with a new comedy special on HBO. “A Whole Me is the follow up to her 2020 Mama I made it. It starts streaming Oct 1st on HBO and HBO MAX.
Comedian and former host of ‘The Real Talk,’ Loni Love is showing off a fresh look. She recently lost 37 pounds.
He’s known for acting and comedy but now he’s fixing homes. Mike Epps and his wife are coming to HGTV with a new show ‘Buying Back the Block’ The show premieres Next Spring on HGTV. Epps says he and his wife have been buying property and fixing houses for a couple of years.
Viola Davis has a new movie coming out Friday Sept. 16, ‘The Woman King.’ The Oscar winner is not only starring in the movie she is also producing it. In ‘The Woman King,’ Davis plays the leader of an all-woman tribe of warriors in 18th and 19th Century Africa.
Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant are performing, Friday Sept. 16 at Caesars Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening at Oceans Resort Ovation Hall on Saturday. Najee, Brian Culbertson, Jeff Bradshaw, Althea Renee and Jasmine Ghent will be performing.
David and Tamela Mann will be in Philly on Sept. 17 with their Overcomers tour at Sharon Baptist Church where Bishop Keith Reed is celebrating his 40th anniversary in ministry.
September 19 marks the date for a new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and is moving from ABC to Disney Plus. This will be the first livestreamed reality show. This season, Tyra Banks will be joined by former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ winner Alfonso Ribeiro. Ribeiro won the Mirror Ball years ago andis known for the Carlton Dance. All the judges are returning.
Tyler Perry‘s latest Netflix project, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ was 30 years in the making. The romantic drama about a forbidden romance spans the period 1937 to 1987. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Debbie Allen did the choreography and Terrance Blanchard did the music. The movie starts streaming on Netflix on Sept. 23.
Actress Sanaa Lathan is making her directorial debut in the Paramount Plus movie ‘On the Come up.’ The movie stars Lathan, Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’vine Joy Randolph. The movie is about a 16 year old girl (Jamila C. Gray) and her dream to take the battle rap scene by storm. The movie starts streaming on Paramount Plus on Sept. 23.
Media maven Roland Martin is back with a new book, ‘White Fear: How the Browning of America is Making White People Lose their Minds.’ In the book, Martin addresses the shaping of American democracy and when people of color vote they make a difference.
Actress Jennifer Lewis is also back with a new book, ‘Walking in my Joy: In These Streets.’ The 65-year-old actress and singer is affectionately known as the mother of Black Hollywood.
