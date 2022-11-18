Anita Baker is coming to Atlantic City next year. Tickets are on sale now for her Nov. 23 show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Prayers are going out to the legendary singer Roberta Flack. The 85-year-old legend has revealed she is suffering from ALS Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The disease has left her unable to sing and she has difficulty speaking. Next year, Flack is going to be honored with a PBS’ “American Masters” documentary on her amazing life. She is also releasing a children’s book and next year marks the 50th anniversary of her legendary album “Killing Me Softly.”
Prayers are also going out to former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno who suffered burns after a gasoline fire erupted at his home.
Get ready for Snoop Dog the movie. A movie is in the works about the popular rapper, who burst on the scene in 1992 with Dr Dre’s “The Chronic” LP.
Get ready for the return of the ABC show “The Wonder Years.” The reboot of the popular show from the 90s now features an all-black cast. Special guest stars for next summer’s return include Patti Labelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess and Donald Faison from “Scrubs.”
Keke Palmer is coming to “Saturday Night Live.” She’s hosting SNL on Dec. 3 along with musical guests SZA.
Chris Rock is about to make history on Netflix as the first comic to go live. Rock’s new special is set to air early next year.
Comedienne Monique is also coming to Netflix. Look out for her special “My Name is Monique.” She is also in the Lee Daniels directed movie “The Deliverance” coming to Netflix in 2023.
Actor Johnathan Majors and actor Glen Powell are teaming up for the movie “Devotion.” The movie is the true story of two elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner who became the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated Wingmen during the Korean War. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 23.
Former boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are teaming up for a new project involving cannabis. Remember years ago when Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear off, well now the two are going to be selling Cannabis Ears.
“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” broke records around the world taking in over 330 million dollars. The movie starring Letittia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke was incredible and a great tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman who played T ‘Challa. There will be a third Black Panther installment.
Taye Diggs is coming to Hulu with a matchmaking show helping women in their 40s find love with younger men. The show debuts Dec. 5.
We remember sports anchor Fred Hickman. The former face of CNN Sports died from complications from Liver Cancer. He was 66.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies will air on HBO on Nov.19. The class of 2022 inductees include singers Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, 80’s music legends Duran, Duran, The Eurythmics and Pat Benatar. Producers Jimmy Jam and Terri Lewis are being honored with the music excellence award. Other honorees include the great Harry Belafonte, Sylvia Robinson and Carly Simon.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming out with a new book this fall. “The Light We Carry” is the follow-up to her bestselling book “Becoming” which sold 17 million copies worldwide. She’s coming to the Met at Broad and Poplar this weekend.
The Tina Turner musical is coming to the Academy of Music Nov. 22-Dec. 4.
