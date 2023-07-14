Tom Cruise and his new movie “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” is in theaters now.
Actor Damson Idris is proving there is life after the FX show “Snowfall” which recently ended a 7-year run. Idris is teaming up with Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem for an Apple TV movie about race car driving.
Sony Pictures and Jamie Foxx have joined forces for a Luther Vandross documentary. Vandross died in 2005 after suffering a stroke in 2003. Vandross started his career as a backup singer for Roberta Flack, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and Chaka Khan. His first solo career hit was his 1981 song “Never Too Much.” The documentary has the blessings of his family and friends. There is also talk of a movie about his life.
“Jazz on the Ave” is back in Philly on Saturday, July 15, at Broad and Cecil B. Moore. Attendees can expect food, music and vendors. Lady Alma is one of the performers!
Saturday, July 29, Heavy Hitters of Comedy is coming to the Keswick Theatre with Jay Anthony Brown, Mark Curry, Red Grant and Faizon Love, hosted by Malcolm Hill.
The reunion tour is coming to Philly! Kirk Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, Israel Houghton, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, The Family, God’s Property and New Breed, Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Wells Fargo Center.
LL Cool J will be teaming up with Ice-T for a new A&E series called “Hip Hop Treasures.” The show debuts Aug. 12.
“Made in America” is returning to the Ben Franklin Parkway during Labor Day weekend. The ladies are leading the charge with Lizzo, SZA and Coco Jones among the performers.
Upcoming concerts at The Met Philadelphia include Janelle Monáe on Sept. 18, and Patti Labelle on Dec. 9.
At The Mann Center on Sept. 17 is Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario.
Get ready for the reunion of Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné!, Thursday, Sept. 28 at The Met Philadelphia.
The Atlantic City Comedy Festival is happening Oct. 7-8, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City with Sommore, Bill Bellamy, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and Don “DC” Curry, to name a few.
Get ready for the return of Bruno Mars. He’s working on an album and a new tour for 2024.
The Milli Vanilli story is coming to Paramount+. In 1989, Rob and Fab rose to the top of the charts as Milli Vanilli with the song “Girl You Know It’s True.” The song sold over 30 million copies then it was discovered Rob and Fab weren’t the original singers. They were stripped of their Grammy Awards and their music career ended. The movie is coming to Paramount+ later this year.
Denzel Washington returns to the big screen on Sept. 1 in “Equalizer 3.”
Singer SZA has rescheduled her postponed Philly show for Sept. 26 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tickets are on sale now for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at The Wells Fargo Center, on August 15.
Get ready for the Bob Marley story. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36 from cancer. Marley was a pioneer of reggae, ska and rock reggae, as well as an artist and activist, and he left behind a legacy of music including the classics “Could You Be Loved,” “One Love” and “Jamming” to name a few. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Malcolm X in the movie “One Night in Miami” is playing the reggae great. The movie is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green who directed the movie “King Richard.” The movie is being supported by the Marley family, and is coming out Jan. 12, 2024.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
