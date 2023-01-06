Happy New Year! We are starting off the year with news about well-known figures who have died.
We start off with legendary TV broadcaster Barbara Walters. She passed away last week at the age of 93. Walters was a woman who broke the glass ceiling and led the way for so many women. Walters was the first woman to come through the door of co-hosting. She co-hosted the Today Show and ABC Evening News, started 20/20, an investigative news program, and is known for doing legendary interviews with world leaders and celebrities. In 1997, she changed the landscape of daytime TV with the creation of the talk show ‘The View.’ Walters broke the mold and paved the way through hard work and dedication. May she rest in peace; she may be gone but not forgotten.
We also remember singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters. She was 73 years old. Pointer, along with her sisters Ruth, Bonnie and June, formed one of the greatest female singing groups of the 70s and 80s. Their hits were endless with “Yes we can can,” “I’m so excited,” “Jump” and “Automatic” to name a few. Pointer quietly retired from the group following her battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her mother, her daughter, and two sisters Bonnie and June. Ruth Pointer is the only surviving member of the group.
We also remember Fred White. He passed away at the age of 67. He was one of the original drummers for Earth, Wind & Fire. White, along with his brothers Maurice, Monte, Ronald and Verdine, were part of the original nine of the group. White was noted for his drumming in the songs “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Saturday Nite” and “Shining Star.”
We also lost female rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell from the group Three 6 Mafia. She was 43 years old. Mitchell was known as the “Hip-hop Queen of Memphis” for her song “Where Dem Dollas At.”
‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to streaming (Disney Plus) and video Jan. 20.
The man behind the Marvel classics ‘Spider-man,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Avengers,’ ‘The X-Men,’ ‘The Hulk’ and ‘Fantastic Four,’ Stan Lee is going to be the subject of a new documentary that will air on Disney Plus next year.
The Dionne Warwick documentary is a must see. You can watch ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over’ on HBO MAX. Later this year, Warwick will be teaming up with legendary country singer Dolly Parton for a project. I hear it’s going to be a gospel music project.
‘Black Mafia Family’ is returning to the Starz network on Jan. 6. This season will feature Leslie Jones, Mo’Nique, Snoop Dogg and LaLa Anthony. The story is set in Detroit, Michigan, based on the true story of brothers Terry and Demetrius Flenory, Jr., who became powerful figures in a multi-state drug and money laundering organization.
The All-Stars of Hip-hop are coming in concert on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. KRS-One, Mase, Redman, Method Man, Beanie Sigel, Philly Freeway, Jadakiss and The Lox.
Philly’s own Quinta Brunson is gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. The creator of Abbott Elementary is having a spectacular year. Abbott Elementary is leading in nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Abbott Elementary is up for Best TV Show, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress. The Critics’ Choice Awards are airing Jan. 15, on the CW network.
