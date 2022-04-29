Judge Greg Mathis and his family are coming to reality TV. “Mathis Family Matters” premieres in June on the E! Network. The judge may rule the courtroom but at home he is just Dad. The show will feature Mathis, his wife Linda and their four grown children.
People Magazine is celebrating their “Beautiful People” issue this week. Included in the issue are Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King celebrating their friendship plus singer Adele and actress Sandra Bullock.
Mary J. Blige is scheduled to perform at this years Billboard Music Awards on May 15. She is also receiving the ICON award for her outstanding career. Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is the host this year as well as the Executive Producer.
Odunde, the world famous African festival, is returning June 12.
“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,” the animated adventures of Myles Morales is getting a new release date. The movie is now coming out June 2, 2023. Issa Rae will be voicing the character of “Jessica Drew/Spiderwoman.”
The 1975 classic movie “Cooley High” was recently honored at the TCM Classic Film Festival. The coming-of-age movie told the story of Preach (Glynn Turman) and Cochise (Lawrence Hilton Jacobs). The stars were on hand for the honor including actress Cynthia Davis who played Brenda and Garrett Morris who played Mr. Mason.
Will Smith has been spotted! Smith was found in India. After the infamous slapping incident at the Academy Awards, he disappeared. He appeared to be in good spirits taking pictures with fans. Meanwhile, Chris Rock‘s mom said in a recent interview that when Will slapped her son, it was like he slapped her, because she said when you hurt her child, you hurt her.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in theaters May 6. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as “Dr Strange” and Actress Elizabeth Olsen as “Wanda Maximoff.” Actor Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star.
Lizzo recently launched a new shapewear line called ‘Yitty’ and a new music project “About Damn Time.” She’s coming to Philly Sept. 29th at the Wells Fargo Center.
Singer Maxwell is doing a Las Vegas residency at The Wynn Casino July 27, 29 and 30.
Tom Cruise returns to the big screen May 27 with “Top Gun 2: Maverick.” It’s been 35 years since the original “Top Gun.” Former “Insecure” star Jay Ellis, who played Lawrence, also stars along with actress Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. Lady Gaga is singing the theme song for the movie called “Hold my Hand.”
Get ready for the Bobby Brown documentary, which is set to air May 30-31. The two-night documentary will air on the A&E Network, followed by a new 12 part docu-series ‘Being Bobby Brown’. The documentary will feature Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, members of New Edition, as well as family and friends. Despite an amazing career, Brown has suffered great losses with the death of Whitney Houston and his two children, Bobbi Kris and Bobby Brown Jr.
