Hollywood is on strike? With the actors joining the writers’ strike, all production has stopped on movies and TV shows. How long will the strike last? Likely weeks and not months. Why are they striking? Money from streaming services and artificial intelligence are two key sticking points. All major projects have been put on hold and a lot of your favorite TV shows may not return until later this year.
Meanwhile, the Emmy Awards were announced last week. “Abbott Elementary” is leading the pack with the most nominations. With the ongoing Hollywood strike, the Emmys won’t air until later this year or early next year.
The long-awaited “Barbie” movie opens in theaters on Friday, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
Now speaking of Kingsley, he will be starring as Bob Marley in a big screen movie based on his life. The movie hits theaters January 2024.
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” film, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt the movie about the atomic bomb, is also in theaters Friday.
Singer Dionne Warwick is coming out with a new book next year titled “What The World Needs Now: Messages of Love and Hope (But No Advice Cause No One Listens Anyway).” The book will include heartfelt, humorous, and wisdom filled stories, Dionne’s personal and professional life alongside positive affirmation and classic Dionne-isms. Dionne Warwick is receiving a Kennedy Center Honor later this year, celebrating 60 years in show business.
“The Wiz” is returning to Broadway. Singer Avery Wilson, who was a contestant on the third season of “The Voice,” will be laying the Scarecrow. Singer Deborah Cox is playing Glenda the Good Witch, and Wayne Brady is playing OZ. Kandi Burruss of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is producing the show along with her husband Todd Tucker. No word yet on who’s playing Dorothy. The revival hits Broadway next spring.
Essence magazine is going to be celebrated on the OWN. On Aug. 18, a 5-part docuseries “Time of Essence” will air on the network, celebrating 50 years of breaking culture.
Get ready for the senior edition of “The Bachelor.” “The Golden Bachelor” debuts this fall on ABC. Older gentlemen will be matched up with age appropriate women. Instead of meeting the parents, they are going to have to meet the kids.
“The Color Purple” movie musical has added some new cast members: singer Ciara, actor Louis Gossett Jr.,David Alan Grier, gospel music singer Tamela Mann, actor and comedian Deon Cole, and just added acclaimed-actress Aunjanue Ellis. Fantasia Barrino is starring in the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg as Celie. Philly native Colman Domingo playing the role of Mister made famous by actor Danny Glover. Also, in the cast are Corey Hawkins, and singers H.E.R. and Halle Bailey. The movie is being produced by Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg, and is being directed by Blitz Bazawule. The movie is coming out Christmas day. Grammy-winner Jon Batiste has also recently joined the cast.
Basketball star Brittney Griner is ready to tell all in a new book about her life including the tumultuous events of 2022 that both reshaped her life and captured the world’s attention. The book will touch on Griner’s arrest in Moscow, her detention, trial and imprisonment in Russia. She will describe the personal turmoil of her 10-month ordeal. She will also discuss pay inequity and the low salaries of the WNBA players which forces many to play overseas to survive. The untitled book is due out next year.
Anita Baker is coming Friday, Nov. 23 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets are on sale now for her show.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
