Hollywood is on strike? With the actors joining the writers’ strike, all production has stopped on movies and TV shows. How long will the strike last? Likely weeks and not months. Why are they striking? Money from streaming services and artificial intelligence are two key sticking points. All major projects have been put on hold and a lot of your favorite TV shows may not return until later this year.

Meanwhile, the Emmy Awards were announced last week. “Abbott Elementary” is leading the pack with the most nominations. With the ongoing Hollywood strike, the Emmys won’t air until later this year or early next year.

If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.