We remember Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown who died last week at the age 87. Brown was a football player who went on to have a spectacular career with the Cleveland Browns, then he went into acting, then he went on to become a social activist.
At the movies it’s “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.
Tom Cruise is returning this summer with “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” coming to theaters July 12.
Get ready for the senior edition of “The Bachelor.” “The Golden Bachelor” debuts this fall on ABC. Older gentlemen will be matched up with age appropriate women. Instead of meeting the parents, they are going to have to meet the kids.
Coming soon is Beyoncé’s hair care line. Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles was in the hair care business for years before Beyoncé became a superstar.
Singer Janelle Monáe is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. She has a new music project out called “The Age of Pleasure,” her first album in five years.
Changes are coming to your favorite talk shows. Sherri Shepherd is bringing in new producers for the second season of her namesake show, and Jennifer Hudson is doing the same on her show in its second season. Kelly Clarkson is moving her show from Los Angeles to New York.
The trailer was released this week for the new “The Color Purple.” This is not your mama’s Color Purple. “The Color Purple” movie musical has added some new cast members: singer Ciara, actor Louis Gossett Jr.,David Alan Grier, gospel music singer Tamela Mann, actor and comedian Deon Cole, and just added acclaimed-actress Aunjanue Ellis. Fantasia Barrino is starring in the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg as Celie. Philly native Colman Domingo playing the role of Mister made famous by actor Danny Glover. Also, in the cast are Corey Hawkins, and singers H.E.R. and Halle Bailey. The movie is being produced by Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg, and is being directed by Blitz Bazawule. The movie is coming out Christmas day. Grammy-winner Jon Batiste has also recently joined the cast.
Get ready for actor and singer Billy Porter, he’s coming to The Met Philadelphia on June 1.
Get ready for the return of the ABC show “The Wonder Years.” The reboot of the popular show from the 90s now features an all-black cast. Special guest stars for next summer’s return include Patti Labelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess and Donald Faison from “Scrubs.”
Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya is lending his voice to “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Kaluuya is voicing the character Spider-punk. Issa Rae is also featured in the animated movie, she plays Spider-woman. The movie hits theaters June 2.
Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has a new show on NBC. The show called “That’s My Jam” has already been guarenteed a third season, and features celebrities competing in musical and dance inspired games. The variety show will also feature Philly natives Adam Blackstone and DJ Aktive.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
