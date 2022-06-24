Beyonce is releasing new music this Summer. Renaissance Act 1. will be her 7th studio album. In 2019, she had the soundtrack to Lion King and in 2016, she released her “Lemonade” album. The 16 song album is coming out July 29. Beyonce’s new album is being described as a multi part album featuring dance and country songs. She worked with Ryan Tedder of the group One Republic. He has produced projects for Adele and Taylor Swift. Back in 2008, they worked together on Beyonce’s 2008 hit “Halo.” Beyonce also worked with Raphael Saadiq of Tone Toni Tone fame. Saddiq worked with Beyonce’s sister in the past and produced tracks for this album. The first single is the Dance/House track “You Can’t Touch My Soul.” Beyonce is currently the cover girl for British Vogue.
Congratulations to Martin Lawrence, Garrett Morris, Sheila E, Melba Moore, Marc Anthony, Lenny Kravitz, rapper/actor Ludcacris, country superstar Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson and The Jonas Brothers. They are just a few of the people getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are all part of the class of 2023.
Taraji P. Henson will be back on tap hosting this year’s BET Awards. The celebration of Black excellence in music, film and TV and sports is happening June 26 on the BET Network. Diddy is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award. The music mogul and entrepreneur is responsible for the biggest names in music including the late Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J Blige. Previous winners include Whitney Houston, Prince, Anita Baker, Lionel Richie, New Edition, Queen Latifah and Mary J Blige. Some of the performers for the night include Chance the Rapper, Chloe, Muni Long, Jack Harlow, Kirk Franklin, Lizzo, Babyface, and Ella Mai.
Gospel sensation Yolanda Adams is coming to Philadelphia for Gospel on Independence. The concert takes place June 26 at 7 p.m. in Independence National Park at 5th and Market. It’s all part of the Wawa Welcome America festivities. The Wawa Welcome America Mass Choir and The Five Tenors are also set to perform.
Singer H.E.R. is suing her record company. She says they are forcing her to work under a contract that she signed when she was 14 years old. The contract expired in May of 2019. She is about to turn 25 years old.
Judge Greg Mathis and his family are TVs newest reality stars. “Mathis Family Matters” is on of the E! Network. The judge may rule the courtroom but at home he is just Dad. The show will feature Mathis his wife Linda and their four grown children.
Tickets are on sale to see Kevin Hart as he returns to Philly on Oct 7 for his “Reality Check” tour at the Wells Fargo Center. Hart’s latest movie “The Man from Toronto” is coming to Netflix on June 24. Hart stars alongside Woody Harrelson in this action comedy. The movie is about a case of mistaken identity with Hart finding himself with the world’s deadliest assassin.
Tickets are also on sale for Kevin Hart in Atlantic City. He will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino July 8 and 9.
Kevin is also going into the restaurant business. Hart is opening a chain of plant-based restaurants. The first ones are opening in Los Angeles. On July 29, look out for his new movie “DC League of Super Pets” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Congratulations to The Isley Brothers, Mariah Carey, and Pharrell with the Neptunes and The Eurythmics. They were recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour with Mary J Blige, Queen Naija, and Ella Mai is coming to the area. You can check them out Sept. 22 at the Wells Fargo Center and Oct. 29 at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The “Martin” show reunion is streaming now on BET PLUS. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne come together for a 90 minute reunion special. Actor/Comedian Affion Crockett is the host. The show features some of the best moments of the show with appearances from Snoop Dog, Brian McKnight, Tommy Davidson and Marla Gibbs plus a tribute to the late actor Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the beloved Tommy. Ford died in 2016.
Filming has started on the new Lee Daniels‘ movie “The Deliverance.” Daniels is about to scare us with an all-star cast which includes Monique, Glenn Close, Andra Day, Aunjanue Ellis, and Caleb McLaughlin. Monique recently won her lawsuit discrimination suit against Netflix. In 2019, she sued the streaming platform for offering a much lower pay than her comedy counterparts male and female. They were offered millions for specials while she was offered 50 thousand dollars. I hear she got 50 million dollars and the deal includes three comedy specials for the streaming service.
The Upshaws are returning to Netflix. The hit comedy show starring Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps and Kim Fieldscomes back on June 29.
