At the movies this week, it’s “N.O.P.E.” starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluyya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The latest thriller from Director Jordan Peele is sure to scare audiences and thrill them at the same time. Kaluyya is gracing the cover of Essence magazine and Palmer is the cover girl for Glamour Magazine. Due to scheduling conflicts with filming “N.O.P.E.,” Kaluyya won’t be back as W’kabi in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. The sequel is set to open in theaters Nov. 11.
Tonya Lewis Lee, the wife of Spike Lee, has produced a documentary about Black maternal mortality. “Aftershock” shines a light on a national health crisis. The United States is the most dangerous place to give birth, with Black women dying at three times the rate of white woman. Lee directed the project with Paula Eiselt. The film is streaming on HULU.
The Action/Thriller movie “The Gray Man” is now streaming on Netflix. The all star cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Rege Jean Page.
Issa Rae has been tapped to kick off the new digital series for “The Today Show.” Since Insecure ended, she’s been busy with a new show on HBO MAX called “Rap ShT” that she’s producing. Rae will also be featured in the Greta Gerwig “Barbie” movie. On July 29, she’s going to be costarring in the new movie “Vengeance” with B.J. Novak(The Office”), it’s a dark comedy/whodunnit set in Texas.
We remember singer/songwriter and producer William ‘Poogie’ Hart Muhammad of The Delfonics. He died last week at the age of 77. Hart along with Randy Cain, Ritchie Daniels, Thom Bell and and his brother Wilbert made up The Delfonics. In the late 60s and early 70s, they topped the charts with the hits “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind,” “LaLa Means I Love You,” “Break Your Promise,” and “Ready or Not” just to name a few. Hart and his wife Pamela had been married for 53 years. Poogie was very talented. He was known for first tenor, but he also played the drums, guitar and piano. He was known for his artwork. He loved his paintings. He also golfed, loved fishing and writing songs. Poogie was of the Muslim faith. He was a man who loved God, his family, friends and fans. The Delfonics will always stand out as one of the most sampled music groups in music history.
The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for Feb. 5 on CBS. This will be the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The nominations will be announced in November.
More changes are coming to “Dancing with the Stars.” In addition to now airing on the Disney Plus channel, Tyra Banks will now be joined by Alfonso Ribeiro. Eight years ago, Ribeiro, who is best known for his role as Carlton Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” show with Will Smith in the 90s, won the mirror ball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.” The show’s premiere date will be announced soon. There will be no changes with the judges. Len Goodman, Derek Hough , Carrie Ann Inaba,and Bruno Tonioli are staying with the show.
On July 22, singer Ledisi will be at the Mann. She is doing a tribute to the great Nina Simone, backed by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
On July 24, The Whispers, The Legendary Blue Notes, The Dramatics featuring LJ Reynolds, and The Intruders will be in concert at the Dell Music Center.
On July 28, The Isley Brothers and Kelly Price are coming to the Dell Music Center.
