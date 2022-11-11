“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters Nov 11. The movie is long, clocking in at almost three hours long. The cast includes Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, newcomer Tenoch Huerta as the new villain Namor, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira. There will be a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. The soundtrack is hot, featuring Tems and new music from Rihanna with the song “Lift Me Up.” The stars of “Black Panther 2” are on the cover of Elle Magazine. Actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel is on the cover of Vogue magazine. She plays the role of Aneka, who is a captain and combat instructor. Mac Cosmetics is coming out with the official Black Panther makeup line including eye palettes, lipstick, brushes, lip gloss and eyeliner.
Netflix has a new documentary out now about the Black movie scene of the 60s and 70s. The documentary is called “Is That Black Enough for You?!?.”
Dave Chappelle is hosting SNL this weekend.
We remember the owner and founder of Sigma Sound Studios. Joe Tarsia was the force behind “The Sound of Philadelphia.” The work he did with Gamble and Huff is legendary and changed the course of music. Some of the greats that came through that door included The Jacksons, Elton John, David Bowie and all the artists and musicians from “The Sound of Philadelphia.”
We also remember rapper Takeoff. He was one third of the influential hip hop group Migos. Takeoff was tragically murdered last week in Houston. He was 28 years old.
Jimmy Kimmel will be back for a third time to host the Academy Awards. The 95th Annual Academy Awards are happening March 12.
Actor Omar Epps (“Love and Basketball,” “Juice,” “Raising Kanaan”) has released his first book, “Nubia: The Awakening.” The book is about three teens living in a futuristic New York after a storm destroys their African Homeland.
Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is lending his voice to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Kaluuya is voicing the character Spider Punk. Issa Rae who plays Spider-Woman and actor Oscar Isaac who is playing Spiderman 2099 are also featured in the animated movie. It hits theaters in June 2023.
“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” will be at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music from Nov 22-Dec. 4.
The new Avatar movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” is coming to theaters Dec. 16.
Singer Kem is coming to Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Casino with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild on March 4.
Patti Labelle will be in concert at Caesars in Atlantic City on March 4.
Will Smith is back! His new movie “Emancipation” arrives in theaters Dec. 2 and will start streaming on Apple TV the following week. Smith gives a commanding performance as a slave who fights to escape and reunite with his family. The movie is based on a true story about the slave “Peter” who joined the army once he did doctors saw how brutalized he was. He is the subject of famous photograph seen around the world, and the world witnessed the brutality against slaves in 1863 America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.