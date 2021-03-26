Congratulations are in order for Actor/Comedian Eddie Murphy. Saturday night, he‘s getting inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. His career has been outstanding from his days with SNL to his stand-up comedy career (Delirious and Raw) to the movies ‘trading Places, Boomerang, Beverly Hills Cop, Harlem Nights, Dr. Doolittle, The Nutty Professor and Coming to America to name a few. His latest Coming to America 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Tina Turner is coming to HBO Max Saturday night. There’s a new documentary on Turner. “Tina” will cover her life in the ’60s and ’70s with Ike Turner, her solo career in the ’80s, including her movie career in the Mad Max movies and the 90’s, when a movie based on her life came out “What’s Love Got to Do with It” starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. The documentary will also go into details about her life after she retired including her health challenges like battling Cancer, getting a kidney transplant from her husband and overcoming a stroke. The film will also take a look at her struggle of losing a son to suicide.
Maya Rudolph is hosting Saturday Night Live Saturday Night. For many years, Rudolph has been a mainstay on SNL and now she’s hosting. Will Rudolph go into her bag of comedy tricks and bring out some of her favorite characters like Donatella Versace and Vice President Kamala Harris? Rudolph, a mother of four, is the daughter of the Late Singer Minnie Riperton.
Just in time for Easter, the life story of Mahalia Jackson is coming to the Lifetime network on Saturday, April 3. The movie is being produced by ABC’s Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts. Actress Danielle Brooks is playing Gospel great Mahalia Jackson. Brooks is best known for her role as Taystee from the Netflix Show “Orange Is the New Black”.
Verzuz TV has announced a new music battle for Easter Sunday. On April 4, Earth Wind and Fire will take on the Isley Brothers. You’ll find it on Instagram at VERZUZTV.
The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy awards are happening Sunday Sept. 19 on CBS.
The “Proud Family” is returning, this time on Disney Plus. The Proud family Louder and prouder will show the characters a little older. Penny Proud is now in high school. The twins are three. Mom, Trudy, is running her veterinary clinic and Dad, Oscar, is running a very successful snack Company.
Bishop TD Jakes has two movies coming to the Lifetime Network. April 17th it’s the movie “Lust” starring Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion and singer Tank. Tank plays the bad guy getting involved with his friends fiancé. Letoya Luckett and Clifton Powell are also featured. The second movie “Envy” debuts April 24th starring Seraya (Empire) Rose Rollins (The L Word) Kandi Burress (RHOA) and rapper DaBrat. Shaun Robinson who used to host “Access Hollywood” is the executor producer of the projects.
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.