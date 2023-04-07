Singer Stephanie Mills and Nephew Tommy from the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” are starring in the Lifetime movie “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” It’s part of the miniseries Bishop T.D. Jakes produces. The movie debuts Saturday, April 8.
Mills is also coming to Atlantic City during Mother’s Day, Sunday May 14, for a Mother’s Day show at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for the Amazon Prime Video movie “AIR” which is now streaming. The Oscar-winners will be joined by EGOT-winner Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans and Chris Tucker. “AIR” is about the 1984 battle to get basketball legend Michael Jordan to sign to Nike.
Actress Taraji P. Henson is coming to “Abott Elementary.” Next week she’s guest starring on the show playing Quinta Brunson’s mom.
“Creed III” with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as well as the in theaters.
Actress Sanaa Lathan is joining the hit HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The show stars Larry David and J.B. Smoove and is one of the funniest shows on TV. No word on what character Lathan would play.
What’s next for Oscar-winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan? They are starring in the Disney+ TV show “American Born Chinese.”
Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel character Nick Fury is coming to life on Disney+ in “Secret Invasion.” Streaming starts June 21.
Another big Disney project is the live action remake of the “Little Mermaid.” Halle Bailey is starring as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy is playing Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King is playing Prince Eric. The movie hits theaters on May 26.
Actress Gabrielle Union is taking us along on her journey as she turns 50. The 2-part docuseries “My Journey to 50” debuts June 15, on BET.
The North to Shore festival is coming to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, June 10. The show features Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko and Queen Naija. Tickets are on sale now.
Motown legend Martha Reeves has started a fundraising effort to raise $55,000 so she can get a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was nominated in 2021 but her former manager stole the money.
Tickets are on sale now for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at The Wells Fargo Center, on August 15.
Beyoncé is coming to Philly, Wednesday, July 12, at the Lincoln Financial Field for her Renaissance Tour..
Tickets are on sale now for the Mothers Day Music Festival on Saturday, May 13, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Fantasia, Ne-Yo and Kenny Lattimore are performing.
The “Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Philly on Friday, May 19, at the Liacouras Center with Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and D.C. Young Fly.
Janet Jackson is going back on tour this time with rapper/actor Ludacris. You can check them out May 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City.
The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia, June 2-4. The festivities kick off Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with The Roots and comedian Dave Chappelle. The Saturday and Sunday festivities are happening at The Mann Center. Get ready for headliners Lauryn Hill doing the entire album of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Diddy performing with The Roots. Other artists like The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Kindred the Family Soul, Eve, Busta Rhymes, Adam Blackstone, The State Property, and many more will be performing. Tickets are on sale now.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
