We remember singer Jimmy Buffett. Known for his mega-pop country hit “Margaritaville,” Buffet died over the weekend after a bout with skin cancer. He was 76.
Coming up at the Dell Music Center this weekend:
Saturday, Sept. 9, is Gregory Porter, Leela James and Jeff Bradshaw
Sunday, Sept. 10, the city is celebrating Block Captains with a concert featuring After 7 and LeVelle
The Isley Brothers are headed to court. Bothers Rudolph, 84, and Ron, 82, are at odds over the name “Isley Brothers.” Rudolph left the group three decades ago, but he feels he should still get money for the use of the name. A judge has begged the brothers to settle this dispute, but they won’t, so now they are going to trial. At stake is the legacy of the Isley Brothers, no one wins when the family feuds.
This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of New Edition. Also, the Michael Bivins documentary, “The Hustle of @617MikeBiv,” is now streaming on the ALLBLK streaming channel.
Eddie Murphy‘s latest movie “Candy Cane Lane” is coming to Prime Video on Dec. 1, just in time for the holidays. Murphy plays a father who is determined to be voted the neighborhood’s best Christmas decorator. Tracee Ellis Ross is playing his wife.
At the movies this weekend is Denzel Washington in “The Equalizer 3.”
“Barbie,” the No. 1 movie of the year, is coming to Video on Demand and digital platforms on Sept. 12.
Changes are coming to your favorite talk shows. Sherri Shepherd is bringing in new producers for the second season of her namesake show, and Jennifer Hudson is doing the same on her show in its second season. Kelly Clarkson is moving her show from Los Angeles to New York. And Tamron Hall is moving to afternoons on 6ABC. The “Tamron Hall Show” will now air at 2 p.m. starting Sept. 5, replacing “The Rachel Ray Show.” The new season of “The View” has launched with a new table and set.
Get ready for “Young Love,” the animated feature about a young family is coming to Max (formerly HBO Max). The project from Academy Award-winner Matthew Cherry (Hair Love) will start streaming on Sept. 21. “Young Love” will feature the voices of Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph and singer Tamar Braxton.
He’s finally getting a game show! Actor LeVar Burton, from “Reading Rainbow,” will be bringing back the game show “Trivial Pursuit.”
Singer Aaron Neville, known for the song “Tell It Like It Is,” is telling all in his new autobiography, “Tell It Like It Is: My Story.” The 82-year-old singing legend will go into details about his drug addiction which started when he was 16, that’s when he started using heroin. Then he later had to go to rehab for prescription drug use.
Diddy is giving rapper Mase his publishing rights back. Years ago, he was given $20,000, but quickly realized it was a bad deal because his publishing was worth millions. After years of feuding, Diddy has decided to right the wrong and give Mase back his publishing. Among thoes also receiving publishing rights are Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. Estate.
Mase recently signed a million-dollar podcast deal with rapper Cam’ron for their sports show, ”It Is What It Is.”
KeKe Palmer is coming to Philly on Sept. 23, at the Theatre of the Living Arts.
A GoFundMe has been started for singer Rachelle Ferrell. The Yeadon native has fallen on hard times and is not in the best of health. Ferrell, 62, is best known for the songs “With Open Arms,” and “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This” with Will Downing.
A new Tyler Perry documentary is on the way. “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” will highlight Perry’s career from the beginning and his tough upbringing. “Maxine’s Baby” will start streaming on Prime Video, Nov. 17. The documentary will be directed by Gelila Bekele, his son’s mother, and Armani Ortiz.
