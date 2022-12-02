Keke Palmer is coming to “Saturday Night Live.” She’s hosting Dec.3 along with musical guests SZA.
Will Smith is back! His new movie “Emancipation” arrives in theaters Dec. 2 and will start streaming on Apple TV plus on Dec. 9. Smith gives a commanding performance as Peter, the slave who fights to escape and reunite with his family. The film is based on a true story. When Peter joined the army and doctors saw how brutalized he was, they took a photo that was later seen around the world. That photo allowed the world to witness the brutality against slaves in the US in 1863.
Maxwell is coming. He is bringing his Night Tour to Philly as part of the WDAS-FM Holiday Jam on Dec. 2 at the Met. Singer Leela James is also on the bill as well as Philly Native Comedian Skeet Carter.
Jeffrey Osborne and Howard Hewitt are in concert at Caesars in Atlantic City on Dec. 3.
Singer Patti Labelle is working on a holiday movie for Lifetime. LaBelle is teaming up with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. Whoopi Goldberg is producing the movie, “A New Orleans Noel” debuts Dec. 3 on Lifetime.
The Kennedy Center Honors are happening on Dec. 4. This year’s honorees include The Empress of Soul Gladys Knight, actor George Clooney, the rock group U2 and inspirational singer Amy Grant. The ceremony will air on CBS.
Taye Diggs is coming to HULU with a matchmaking show helping women in their 40’s find love with younger Men. The show debuts on Dec. 5.
We remember singer and actress Irene Cara. Cara was found dead in her Florida Home over the weekend. She was known for her work on “The Electric Company,” the movie “Sparkle” with Philip Michael Thomas, the movie “Fame,” “Sisters” and the miniseries “Roots Two.” She also starred in the movies “Aaron Loves Angela” and “DC Cab.” She wrote the soundtrack to the movie “Flashdance.” She won Grammys for her songs “Fame” and “Flashdance.” In the 90s, she sued her record company for the rights to her music and won. She was eventually blacklisted in the industry. When you think of the 80s, you think of Irene Cara. Her powerful voice will live on. She was 63 years old.
We also remember artist and producer Don Newkirk. He was known for his work with hip hop groups 3rd Bass, Prince Paul, De La Soul and he did all the instrumentation of the Stetsasonic classic “All that Jazz.” Newkirk was 56 years old.
We also lost actor Clarence Gilyard. He was known for his roles in the TV shows “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Gilyard also appeared in the movies “Top Gun” and “Die Hard” where he played the wisecracking computer hacker. He was 66 years old.
Congrats to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She is making history as the first African American Woman to cover Forbes 30 under 30. Meghan has a new album and a tour coming out next year.
Congrats to Tyler Perry. He signed a 4-picture deal with Amazon pictures.
A big congratulations goes out to Rihanna, also. She recently signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Apple TV about her return to music. Rihanna will be headlining next year’s Superbowl halftime show.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is coming to theaters Dec. 16. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington star in this action-adventure sci-fi fantasy.
“BMF” (Black Mafia Family) is returning to the Starz network on Jan. 6. This season will feature Leslie Jones, Monique, Snoop Dogg and LaLa Anthony. The show is based on true story of Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory, who became powerful figures in a multi-state drug and money laundering organization.
Singer Mary J Blige is releasing her first children’s book next year. The book, “Mary Can,” is about kids following their dreams.
Singer Brandy is returning as Cinderella in the Disney plus series “The Descendants.”
The life of singer Keisha Cole is being made into a movie for Lifetime. Filming starts next year.
The family of Sinbad is sharing details about the stroke he suffered two years ago. The comedian is learning how to walk again. His family has started a GoFundMe to help him with his medical bills and he is thankful for all of the prayers.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is coming to Paramount Plus on Dec. 22.
The Love and Laughter Show is happening Dec. 10 at the Keswick Theatre with Marsha Ambrosius, Keke Palmer and comediennes Teddy Carpenter and Daphnique Springs.
