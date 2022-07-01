Jason Derulo and Ava Max are doing a concert on the Parkway for the 30th Anniversary of Wawa Welcome America on July 4.
The O’Jays are also coming to the area. They are doing a free concert on Camden’s waterfront followed by fireworks on July 4.
On July 7, Gladys Knight, Kenny Lattimore, and hip hop violinist Damien Escobar are in concert at the Dell Music Center.
We remember Bernard Belle. The Grammy award winning musician, composer, songwriter and producer has died at the age of 57. Belle was the brother to singer Regina Belle. He was best known for the songs “Remember the Time,” “Baby Come to Me,” and “Let’s Chill.” He wrote songs for Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston and Keith Sweat. He also wrote for gospel greats Marvin Sapp, Donald Lawrence, Kirk Franklin and BeBe and CeCe Winans. Belle died from Congestive Heart Failure.
We also remember Grammy Award winning songwriter Ken Williams. He wrote the 1972 classic song “Everybody Plays The Fool” by the Main Ingredient. Williams was 83 years old.
It’s Janet Jackson serving looks and talking about her love for motherhood in the latest issue of Essence Magazine.
Megan Thee Stallion is the cover girl for Rolling Stone Magazine’s Hot List issue. Look for Megan to pop up in an episode of the Starz show “P-Valley.”
Season two of the hit ABC show “Abbott Elementary” returns Sept. 21. The show’s creator and Philly native Quinta Brunson has the best show on network TV.
EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson is launching her daytime talk show on Sept. 12 on FOX. The creative forces and producers of the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” will now be working with Hudson.
Congrats to Philly native Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike their hit TV show “Married to Real Estate” has been renewed for a second season. Twelve new episodes are coming to HGTV.
A “Game of Thrones” spin-off is in the works. Kit Harrington will be back as Jon Snow.
Singer Billy Ocean is coming to Philly. Ocean is best known for the 80s songs “Caribbean Queen” and “Suddenly” will be performing October 6 at the Live Casino.
Rapper Fat Joe who had success filling in on the “Wendy Williams Show” is now getting his own show on the STARZ Network, “The Fat Joe Show.”
The popular movie “Ghostbusters” is now being made into a new animated show on Netflix.
The HULU Streaming network is presenting the Mike Tyson biographical miniseries “Mike” in August. The eight part miniseries starts streaming August 25. Mike Tyson has not approved this project. Actor Trevante Rhodes will be playing the controversial boxer. Actor Harvey Keitel is playing his manager Cus D’Amato. Actor Russell Hornsby is playing promoter Don King.
This year’s Essence Fest is happening now through July 3. The city of New Orleans is once again the host of the event. Headliners include Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Jazmine Sullivan, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Summer Walker, The Roots as well as D-Nice and friends.
