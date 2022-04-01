This week brought the aftermath of the slap heard around the world. Last Sunday’s Academy Awards saw Philly’s Will Smith win his first Oscar award and Will slapping Fellow actor/comedian Chris Rock in the face because of a joking comment about his wife’s bald head. The fallout was huge, Smith faced enormous criticism and he later apologized to Rock. He said he was embarrassed by his actions and that violence in all forms is poisonous. Friends say he never considered the ramifications of actions. There are people who will never forgive Will for his actions. While many are still in his corner but wish he didn’t choose violence. Later this year Will has a big movie coming out the action thriller “Emancipation” about a slave who escapes his captors. Rock has embarked on his sold out comedy tour…..he will be in Atlantic City at The Borgata tomorrow night. Rock is also embarking on a mini tour with fellow comedian Kevin Hart for the New York area later this summer. Will’s wife Jada says this is a season of healing and she’s here for it. When Will decides to open up, who will he talk to? Rumor has it that it will be on Jada’s popular Facebook Watch show “Red Table.”
Some of the highlights during last weekends Academy Awards were actor Samuel L. Jackson getting his first honorary Oscar. It was presented to him by Denzel Washington. It was a big night for Philly’s own QuestLove, drummer of The Roots and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” His documentary “Summer of Soul” won an Academy award for Best Documentary. Set during the summer of 1969, the concert featured some of the top artists of the day including Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Staple Singers and Sly and the Family Stone to name a few. Here’s a fun fact... Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was the Executive Producer of the project also won an Academy Award.
Filming has wrapped up on the set of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.” The movie was filmed in various locations including Boston, Atlanta and Puerto Rico. The movie is coming out in November.
Tonight at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City it’s the Night Tour with Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton and Joe.
“The Devil You Know” is the new movie starring Omar Epps, Michael Ealy and Glynn Turman opens in theaters today.
Tickets are on sale now for the Full Circle Tour with singers Kem and Babyface and comedian Sherri Shepherd. The show is happening April 2nd at the Liacouras Center.
CBS is marking the 10th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death with a special on April 2.
The Grammy Awards have been scheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah will be back at host. Billie Eilish and BTS are scheduled to perform.
“Love and Country” is a new documentary celebrating Black country artists and their music is coming to Prime Video April 7. The documentary will feature the new generation of Black country music artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Blanco Brown. Joshua Kissis directed the special.
This Easter Sunday, April 17, it’s the VERZUZ Gospel battle between Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans.
Former President Barack Obama is coming to Netflix to host a new docu-series on National Parks. The five part series featuring the former Commander in Chief goes from Monteray Bay, California to Kenya and all things in between. The series starts streaming April 13.
Get ready for Viola Davis as former First Lady Michelle Obama in the showtime series “The First Lady.” What is it like being married to the most powerful head of state. Michelle Pfeifer is playing Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson is portraying Eleanor Roosevelt. The first lady series starts streaming on Showtime April 17.
At the movies now, it’s “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliff and Philly native Davine Joy Randolph.
Get ready for the next Mike Epps comedy special on Netflix it’s called “Indiana Mike.”
“The Color Purple” movie musical has added some new cast members singer Ciara, actor Lou Gossett Jr., David Allen Grier, gospel music singer Tamela Mann and actor/comedian Deon Cole are joining the star studded cast. Fantasia is starring in the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg “Celie.” Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Philly native Coleman Domingo playing the role of Mister made famous by actor Danny Glover. Corey Hawkins plus singers H.E.R. and Halle Bailey will appear. The movie is being produced by Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Steven Spielberg and being directed by Blitz Bazawule. It’s due out December 2023.
Now speaking of Taraji P. Henson, congratulations are going out to the actress who has just signed an overall deal with BET Studios. Henson and her production company will be doing projects with Paramount Plus, Showtime,CBS and BET Plus.
Congrats to Morris Chestnut, the actor just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ellen Degeneres is wrapping up her 19th season on Thursday May 26. Degeneres is lining up superstars as she says goodbye including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Tennis sensation Serena Williams, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), David Letterman and Zac Efron to name a few. She is also giving her staff bonuses totaling a million dollars.
Anita Baker is expanding her Las Vegas residency to include the dates May 20-21 and 25.
Singer Lionel Richie is coming to Atlantic City. Tickets are on sale now for the show on June 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. For more info go to hardrockatlanticcity.com
Matthew Knowles (Beyonce‘s dad) has sold his company Music World Entertainment for 275 million dollars. Knowles is planning documentaries, scripted shows, and a feature film based on his life grooming Beyonce for superstardom. Knowles has over ten thousand hours of footage of the Knowles family in the music industry and never before seen images, videos and music.
The Met Gala Fashions biggest night is returning May 2nd. This years theme “In America:An Anthology of Fashion.” Oscar winner Regina King, actors Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively and Broadway’s Lin Manuel Miranda are serving as co-chairs of the event.
Leslie Jones of “SNL” fame is joining the cast of “BMF,” the 50 Cent show on STARZ will feature Jones as a Federal Agent. The show is inspired by the true story of two Detroit brothers who ruled the drug scene in the 80s.
The “Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz is coming to HBO MAX in late April.
