We remember actor Yaphet Kotto. Kotto had a very celebrated career that spanned over 50 years. His movies included the James Bond movie, “Live and Let Die,” “Brubaker,” “Across 110th Street,” “Alien” and the television show, “Homicide: Life in the Streets.”
TV One’s popular music docu-series, “UnSung,” is returning this Sunday. This Sunday’s episode kicks off with singer Morris Day. This season will spotlight gospel sensation Hezekiah Walker, Keith Washington, Syleena Johnson, Leela James, rapper Mystical and the Philadelphia girl group, The Jones Girls. “Unsung” airs Sunday Night at 9 p.m.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama has launched her new children’s cooking show on Netflix. “Waffles and Mochi” is all about teaching kids healthy food options and launching a nonprofit campaign to aims to provide more than 1 million meals to food insecure families.
Actors Zendaya and John David Washington are gracing the cover of “W Magazine.” It’s a fashion layout and they look incredible. Their latest movie “Malcolm and Marie” is now streaming on Netflix.
Congratulations are in order for Eddie Murphy. On March 27, he‘s getting inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. His career has been outstanding from his days with “Saturday Night Live,” to his stand-up comedy career, to his movies.
A lot people are discovering a rising star in Michey Guyton. Guyton is a 37-year-old African American woman who made history at the recent Grammy Awards. Guyton performed her song, “Black Like Me.”
There’s a lot of magic in Upper Manhattan for Lin Manuel Miranda’s long-awaited film, “In The Heights.” It is coming to the big screen and HBO MAX June 18.
We all know ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and his sports commentaries, now he’s gearing up for a docu-series about HBCU Schools. The series entitled “Black Excellence” will feature Black colleges and universities in American society. Politics, business, culture, sports and entertainment will be covered. Special guests will include Vice President Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Tariji P Henson and Senator Raphael Warnock. The series is coming out next year.
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is set to start streaming on Disney Plus on March 19 starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Before he becomes Capt. America) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.
Director Spike Lee says his next project will focus on New York City. From September 11 to today. This year marks the 20th anniversary.
The 73rd Annual Prime time Emmy awards are happening Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS.
The OWN Network has announced that they will be producing a gospel reality show for the network. The show will focus on young women based in Connecticut.
“The Godfather of Harlem” is returning to EPIX Sunday, April 18. Oscar winner Forest Whitaker stars as Harlem Gangster Bumpy Johnson.
Tina Turner is coming to HBO Max. “The Queen of Rock and Roll” is a new documentary on Turner debuting March 27. The documentary will cover her life in the 60’s and 70’s with Ike Turner.
Gospel Singer Kirk Franklin has launched his first podcast. “Good Words with Kirk Franklin” shows faith and humor with some of your favorite celebrities. You’ll find Kirk Franklin’s podcast on most podcast outlets.
“King Kong VS Godzilla” has a new release date. The film will hit theaters and HBO Max on March 31.
