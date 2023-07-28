We remember singer Tony Bennett. One of the most popular entertainers of all time died last week at the age of 96. Bennett had battled Alzheimer’s in the final years of his life. During his decades-long career, he worked with the greats including Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Lady Gaga, and Quincy Jones, to name a few. In addition to the great jazz and pop standards that he sang, Bennett was very active in the Civil Rights Movement.
At the movies this week it’s Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.” The movie features an all-star cast including Oscar Award-winner Jamie Leigh Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield and Rosario Dawson.
Last week was a hot box office week with the much hyped “Barbie” movie with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae taking in $300 million worldwide. The film “Oppenheimer,” about the atomic bomb, opened with $160 million worldwide. “Sound of Freedom,” the movie about anti-traffic kicking activist Timothy Ballard came in at No. 3, and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” coming in at No. 4, taking in close to $6 million.
Jamie Foxx speaks! Almost four months since his medical emergency, Foxx opened up about what happened to him, and even though he never described his medical emergency, he credits his sister and daughter for saving his life and keeping his privacy. The 55-year-old Oscar Award-winner admitted in his video he didn’t want his fans to see him in a state of distress with tubes coming out him.
There is no timetable regarding Foxx’s return to work, he’s still undergoing therapy, but he is currently starring in the No. 1 movie on Netflix “They Cloned Tyrone.” The movie is a psychological comedy suspense and movie also stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. I really enjoyed this movie. Foxx is hysterical. He’s also producing a documentary based on the life of Luther Vandross as well as a new game show with his daughter.
Saturday, July 29, Heavy Hitters of Comedy is coming to the Keswick Theatre with Jay Anthony Brown, Mark Curry, Red Grant and Faizon Love, hosted by Malcolm Hill.
Singer Anthony Hamilton is coming to The Met Philadelphia on July 29.
Tickets are on sale now for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at The Wells Fargo Center, on Aug. 15.
The All Things Music Festival is happening Saturday, Aug. 19, on the Salem County Fairgrounds in Woodstown, New Jersey with War, the Average White Band, Breakwater, After 7, Urban Guerilla Orchestra, Lady Alma, and more.
LL Cool J will be teaming up with Ice-T for a new A&E series called “Hip Hop Treasures.” The show debuts Aug. 12.
Kevin Hart has unveiled the third season of his “Hart to Heart” talk show. Season three will feature SofÍa Vergara, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, Will Ferrell and Issa Rae.
In other Kevin Hart news, he is teaming up with BET to bring back “ComicView.” Mike Epps is going to be the host of the show. Hart is also topping the New York Times’ bestseller list with his new book “It Will All Work Out: The Freedom of Letting Go.”
Just in time for the holidays, Beyoncé will be unveiling a new perfume.
Rapper, actor and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg says get ready for a new movie about his life. The hip-hop icon is coming out with a cookbook in the fall and his Doggy Style Records is making noise with his latest artist. October London is topping the charts with his album “The Rebirth of Marvin.” The first single is a song called “Back to your Place,” and yes, he sounds a lot like Marvin Gaye.
Hollywood is on strike? With the actors joining the writers’ strike, all production has stopped on movies and TV shows. How long will the strike last? Likely weeks and not months. Why are they striking? Money from streaming services and artificial intelligence are two key sticking points. All major projects have been put on hold and a lot of your favorite TV shows may not return until later this year. If the strikes continues to go on, popular movies like “Dune” and the remake of “The Color Purple” may be moved back to 2024.
“The Blackening,” the horror movie for the culture is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Michelle Buteau, the actress and comedian best known for the 2019’s “First Wives Club” on BET+, is currently starring on the hottest series on Netflix. “Survival of the Thickest” is the story of Buteau, a newly single woman on the loose in the big city.
West Philly native Colman Domingo is starring in the new movie “Rustin” based on Bayard Rustin who was a very instrumental part of the 1963 March on Washington. He was a close advisor to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King but his role in the Civil Rights Movement was pushed aside because he was an openly gay man. Rustin fought for equality and human rights and now his story is finally being told. The movie also stars Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald. The movie hits theaters on Nov. 3, and starts streaming on Netflix Nov. 17.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM.
