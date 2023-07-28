We remember singer Tony Bennett. One of the most popular entertainers of all time died last week at the age of 96. Bennett had battled Alzheimer’s in the final years of his life. During his decades-long career, he worked with the greats including Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Lady Gaga, and Quincy Jones, to name a few. In addition to the great jazz and pop standards that he sang, Bennett was very active in the Civil Rights Movement.

At the movies this week it’s Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.” The movie features an all-star cast including Oscar Award-winner Jamie Leigh Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield and Rosario Dawson.

If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

