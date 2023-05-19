We remember soap opera actress Jacklyn Zeman. She is best known for playing Nurse Bobbi on “General Hospital;” she was 70.
At the movies it’s”Fast X” with Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and Michelle Rodriguez. Also appearing is singer Tyrese, rappers Ludacris and Cardi B, and Hollywood legend Rita Moreno.
The Donna Summer documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” is coming to HBO May 20.
The “Straight No Chaser Comedy Tour” is coming to Philly on Friday, May 19, at the Liacouras Center with Mike Epps, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and D.C. Young Fly.
Janet Jackson is going back on tour with rapper/actor Ludacris. You can check them out May 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley are coming to the Parx Casino in Bensalem on Saturday in “Two Funny Mamas Live.”
“The Little Mermaid” movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel opens in theaters May 26. The movie also stars Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula.
Get ready for actor and singer Billy Porter, he’s coming to The Met Philadelphia on June 1.
The Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia, June 2-4. The festivities kick off Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with The Roots and comedian Dave Chappelle. The Saturday and Sunday festivities are happening at The Mann Center. Get ready for headliners Lauryn Hill doing the entire album of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Diddy performing with The Roots. Other artists like The Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Kindred the Family Soul, Eve, Busta Rhymes, Adam Blackstone, The State Property, and many more will be performing. Tickets are on sale now.
The North to Shore festival is coming to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, June 10. The show features Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko and Queen Naija. Tickets are on sale now.
The Daytime Emmy Awards are happening Friday, June 16, on Paramount and CBS. Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shephard and Tamron Hall are all up for Daytime Emmys.
Alicia Keys is coming to Philly Saturday, July 10, at the Wells Fargo Center.
Beyoncé is coming to Philly, Wednesday, July 12, at the Lincoln Financial Field for her Renaissance Tour.
Erykah Badu is coming to town Sunday, July 29, at The Mann Center.
Tickets are on sale now for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at The Wells Fargo Center, on August 15.
The Dell Music Center is opening late this year because of construction. The Dell is opening after August 15. Some of the acts scheduled to come include The O’Jays, The Whispers, Gregory Porter, KeKe Wyatt, Next, Jagged Edge and CeCe Winans.
Saturday, June 3, the Lifetime channel is presenting a new documentary on TLC. The two-hour documentary “TLC Forever” will look at the groundbreaking ladies of the girl group Chilli, T-Boz and the late Lisa Left Eye.
Gabrielle Union is coming to Netflix with the movie “The Perfect Find.” The movie, which starts streaming June 23, is about a woman who falls in love with a much younger man. The movie also stars Keith Powers, Janet Hurbert, LaLa Anthony and Gina Torres.
Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel character Nick Fury is coming to life on Disney+ in “Secret Invasion.” Streaming starts June 21.
“Trippin’” with Anthony Anderson and his mother Mama Doris is coming to the E! network with a new reality show. The show debuts June 22.
Singer Keyshia Cole is bringing her life story to Lifetime on June 24. Cole will be playing herself and actress Debbi Morgan, who’s notable for play Angie in “All my Children,” will be playing her mother Frankie.
The new “Barbie” movie with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae is hitting theaters July 21.
The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
