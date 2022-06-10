The movie “Hustle” that was filmed in Philly last year is streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah. Sandler plays a washed-up talent scout who sees a second chance at turning his life and career around when he discovers a basketball phenom overseas.
Odunde is returning this year for the 47th year on Sunday, June 12. All the activities are centered around 23rd and South. Rapper Doug E Fresh is this year’s musical guest.
The Tony Awards are airing on CBS on June 12. Jennifer Hudson is going to be the next EGOT if she wins big at this year’s Tony Awards. Hudson is well on her way to securing all four of the major American entertainment awards. Hudson is one of the producers of the musical “Strange Loop,” which is leading the nominations. She has already won an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar, now she just has to win a Tony Award. Other EGOT Winners include Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Rita Moreno, and Mel Brooks. “Strangle Loop” is about a gay man who works as an usher during a Broadway Show.
Singer/Actress Janelle Monae will be producing and starring in a movie about Josephine Baker. The iconic singer and Freedom Fighter helped to fight the Nazis during WWII.
HBO is making a documentary about the STAX music label which was founded by Al Bell. The documentary will focus on the stars of the label including Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, The Emotions, Isaac Hayes and The Staple Singers.
Captain Marvel is coming to the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Actress Brie Larsen is coming to “Fast X” along with Vin Diesel, Jason Mamoa and Charlize Theron. The movie is set to open May 2023.
Actor Sinqua Walls (“Power” and “Resort to Love”) will be starring in the reboot of the 1992 movie “White Men Can’t Jump.” Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes starred in the original. Rapper Jack Harlow will play the role made famous by Harrelson.
Comedian Earthquake is headed to Philly for a Father’s Day show on June 17 at the Academy of Music.
Singer Lionel Richie is coming to Atlantic City. Tickets are on sale now for the June 24 show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
The O’Jays are also coming to the area. They are doing a free concert on July 4th at Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront followed by fireworks.
Essence Magazine is gearing up for this year’s Essence Fest, which takes place June 30-July 3. The city of New Orleans is once again the host of the event. Headliners include Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Jazmine Sullivan, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Summer Walker, The Roots and D-Nice and friends.
Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) has written her life story in her latest book “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire.” For the first time ever, Walker gives her readers a peek into her private world.
