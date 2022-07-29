We remember singer Michael Henderson. He was a singer/songwriter, producer, bass guitar player and vocalist. Henderson was known for his songs “You Are My Starship” with Norman Conners, “Take Me, I’m Yours” with Rena Scott, “We Both Deserve Each Other” with Phyliss Hyman, “Valentine Love” with Jean Carne, “At the Concert” with Roberta Flack plus his solo hits “Wide Receiver,” “In the Nighttime” and “Be My Girl.” Henderson loved his fans. He stated on social media that he would be celebrating his birthday, which was July 7, in the hospital. There has be no word on the cause of his death. He started his career with Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye. He was 71 years old. Gone But Not Forgotten.
We also remember actor Paul Sorvino. He passed away on Monday at the age of 83 from natural causes. Sorvino was best know for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Law and Order.”
Singer H.E.R. will be playing “Belle” in the ABC live version of “Beauty and the Beast.” It’s the 30th anniversary of “Beauty and the Beast” and five-time Grammy winner H.E.R. is making history as the first Black/Filipino woman to play this role. She’s also playing the role of “Squeak” in “The Color Purple” Movie Musical coming out December of 2023. “Beauty and the Beast Live” will air Dec. 15 on ABC.
Singer Lizzo is the cover model for the latest edition of Elle magazine. Lizzo’s reality show on Prime Video, “Watch out for the Big Girls,” has been nominated for six Emmy Nominations. On Sept. 29, she’ll be at the Wells Fargo Center.
Get ready for another “Halloween” movie. Jamie Lee Curtis is back as “Laurie” once again battling “Michael Myers.” “Halloween Ends” is coming out this fall. The “Halloween” franchise started in 1978.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming out with a new book this fall. “The Light We Carry” is the follow-up to her bestselling book “Becoming” which sold 17 million copies worldwide.
The Kennedy Center Honors are happening in December. This year’s honorees include the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight, actor George Clooney, the rock group U2 and inspirational singer Amy Grant.
Singer Rihanna is ready to conquer the hair world. Rihanna has already conquered the world of beauty with her makeup and skin care plus she has her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Fenty Hair will have hair clips, extensions, wigs, and curlers.
PJ Morton of Maroon 5 fame will be at the Filmore on July 30.
Singer Monica is coming to Philly. She’s doing a show July 30 at the Met.
West Philly native and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson will be playing Oprah Winfrey in a new movie about 80’s music sensation Weird Al Yankovich. Weird Al was known for his popular song parodies including “Eat It” and “I Lost on Jeopardy.” The movie will air on the Roku channel. “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe will play Yankovich.
Singer Diana Ross is coming to Atlantic City on Sept. 9 at Oceans Resort Casino.
Oscar winner and host of “The View” Whoopi Goldberg has produced a movie about Emmitt Till. The 14-year-old Black teenager who was murdered by a white mob after he was accused of whistling at a white woman. This happened in 1955 and the movie focuses on his mom, Mamie Till Mobley, who fought for Justice after his murder. Mamie insisted on having an open casket so she could show the world what had happened to her son. That moment helped galvanize the civil rights movement. Goldberg also co-stars in the movie as his grandmother. “Till” opens in theaters nationwide Oct. 28.
