The Soul Train Awards are happening Nov. 26 on BET. This year’s host is “Black-ish” star Deon Cole. Cole is now part of the BET Family. His new show on BET Plus “Average Joe” debuts next year. Beyonce and Mary J Blige lead the nominations. The girl group Xscape will receive The Lady of Soul Award. Morris Day and The Time are also being honored. There will also be a special tribute to Philly rapper and actress Eve. Performers include Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, Muni long, DJ D-Nice, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Deon Cole’s latest Netflix comedy “Charleen’s Boy” is now streaming.
Actor Johnathan Majors and actor Glen Powell are teaming up for the movie “Devotion.” The movie is the true story of two elite fighter pilots, Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, who became the U.S. Navy’s most celebrated wingmen during the Korean War. “Devotion” opens in theaters Nov. 23.
Smokey Robinson is coming to Philly. He’s doing a show at the Met on Nov. 26.
The Thanksgiving Praise and Gospel Concert is happening Nov. 26 at the Republic Bank Performing Arts Center in Sewell, NJ. The headliners are Donnie McClurken and Leandria Johnson. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com
The Tina Turner musical is playing at the Academy of Music now through Dec. 4th
The Viola Davis movie “The Woman King” is available On Demand Nov. 22.
“Football Fantasy” is coming to Paramount Plus on Nov. 25. Actress and “Black-ish” alum Marsai Martin stars and produced the movie about a girl who can control her father’s action on the football field. Omari Hardwick plays her dad. The movie also stars Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn.
Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal is the cover guy for the latest edition of People Magazine. Shaq has a new HBO docu-series on the network. It’s a four-part series which showcases his life as a four-time NBA champ, Olympic gold medalist and 3-time NBA MVP. He had a 19-year career in the NBA. Shaq is currently a Basketball Analysts for TNT.
Now that he’s leaving his late night show “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah will be embarking on a 40-city tour. He has a new comedy special streaming now on Netflix, “I Wish You Would.”
Get ready for the Hip Hop Nutcracker now streaming on Disney Plus with Rev Run and Rap music icon Kurtis Blow.
Changes are coming to “Dancing with the Stars.” The show will look different next year on Disney Plus. Judge Len Goodman, who is 78 is retiring and dancer Cheryl Burke is leaving the show after 25 seasons.
Ciara is the cover girl for the latest issue of Women’s Health Magazine and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on the cover Men’s Health talking about men and mental health.
Actress Angela Bassett is the cover girl, in cartoon form, on the Nov/Dec issue of Essence Magazine. Bassett plays “Queen Ramonda,” the mother of T’Challa, in “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.” She is currently the highest paid actress in TV History with her FOX TV show “9-1-1.”
The Jordan Peele movie “N.O.P.E.” is streaming on the Peacock Network . The movie will also have a companion piece, a documentary on the making of the movie, which starred Oscar winner Daniel Kalluya and Keke Palmer.
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will be teaming up with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the Apple TV Plus holiday movie “Spirited.” The movie is streaming now.
“Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery” is coming to theaters and NETFLIX this month. The whodunit film stars Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The movie arrives in theaters Nov. 23 and starts streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.
