We remember Clarence Avant, “The Godfather of Black Entertainment.” Avant was 92 years old and he lived an extraordinary life whether it was in sports, politics or music, he played a major role in many of the greats we know today. Avant, a man of great wisdom, helped others achieve their success. Netflix did an amazing profile on his life. He was the driving force behind many great careers including Hank Aaron, the baseball great, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terri Lewis, and former President Barack Obama. He was a deal maker who played a major part in the world of entertainment. Two years ago his wife was killed in a home invasion.
We also remember rapper Magoo, who died at 50. Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, teamed up with Timbaland in the late ‘90s for the hit song “Up Jumps Da Boogie.” Hailing from Newport News, Virginia, he was instrumental in the music scene from that area with Missy Elliott, Ginuwine and Aaliyah.
We remember DJ Casper; the man who created the Cha-Cha Slide has died at 58. Chicago native William Perry Jr. came out out with the “Cha Cha Slide” in 2000. He died after a battle with cancer.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has joined the Jordan brand as a new ambassador.
Tiffany Haddish has announced her new career plans, producing a docuseies about successful women who date homeless men, saying everyone deserves love.
At the movie it’s the Chris Spencer movie “Back on the Strip” with Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, Gary Owen, Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy and JB Smoove. The movie is about black male strippers who were hot back in the day and the chocolate drops want to make a comeback.
Essence magazine is going to be celebrated on the OWN. On Friday, a five-part docuseries “Time of Essence” will air on the network, celebrating 50 years of breaking culture.
The All Things Music Festival is happening Saturday, Aug. 19, on the Salem County Fairgrounds in Woodstown, New Jersey with War, the Average White Band, Breakwater, After 7, Urban Guerilla Orchestra, Lady Alma, and more.
Thursday, Aug. 24, The O’Jays featuring Dave Hollister and Carol Riddick will be at the Dell Music Center.
Congrats to singer Rihanna and her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, they have welcomed their second child, a little girl.
Congrats to singer and Broadway sensation Melba Moore who recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Questlove of The Roots is coming out with a book commemorating to 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Oscar-winner is releasing the book “Hip-Hop is History” next year on his account of hip-hop.
The supermodels of the ‘90s Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell are gracing the cover of September’s Vogue magazine.
“The Wiz” is returning to Broadway. Singer Avery Wilson, who was a contestant on the third season of “The Voice,” will be laying the Scarecrow. Singer Deborah Cox is playing Glenda the Good Witch, and Wayne Brady is playing OZ. Kandi Burruss of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is producing the show along with her husband Todd Tucker. Just this week, Nichelle Lewis has been announced as Dorothy. The revival hits Broadway next spring.
