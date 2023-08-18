We remember Clarence Avant, “The Godfather of Black Entertainment.” Avant was 92 years old and he lived an extraordinary life whether it was in sports, politics or music, he played a major role in many of the greats we know today. Avant, a man of great wisdom, helped others achieve their success. Netflix did an amazing profile on his life. He was the driving force behind many great careers including Hank Aaron, the baseball great, Janet Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terri Lewis, and former President Barack Obama. He was a deal maker who played a major part in the world of entertainment. Two years ago his wife was killed in a home invasion.

We also remember rapper Magoo, who died at 50. Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, teamed up with Timbaland in the late ‘90s for the hit song “Up Jumps Da Boogie.” Hailing from Newport News, Virginia, he was instrumental in the music scene from that area with Missy Elliott, Ginuwine and Aaliyah.

