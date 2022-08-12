We remember Motown legend and songwriting genius Lamont Dozier. Dozier along with Brian and Eddie Holland wrote over 200 songs during their career. They were known as Holland Dozier Holland. They wrote for The Four Tops, The Supremes and The Isley Brothers creating what became known as the Motown Sound. The writing trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Dozier also had the smash hit "Why Can’t We Be Lovers." He was 81 years old.
We also remember singer/actress and cancer advocate Olivia Newton John. She passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer. John burst onto the music scene with her first hit "Have You Ever Been Mellow’. She later teamed up with John Travolta for the smash movie musical "Grease." In the 80s, she had the song of the decade with "Physical." In the 90s, John went public about her battle with breast cancer. She was a strong advocate for cancer patients and she referred to herself as a cancer thriver.
We remember actor Roger E. Mosley. He was best known for his role as "TC" in the TV show "Magnum P.I." with Tom Selleck. Mosley was also in the movies "The Mack," "Leadbelly" and "The Greatest," the Muhammad Ali movie where he played Sonny Liston. Other roles included the TV show "Hanging with Mr Cooper," and the movie "Thin Line Between Love and Hate." He was married to his wife for 60 years. Last week, Mosley was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed from his shoulders down. He was 83 years old.
The Isley Bros are super excited about their latest project. They have teamed up with Beyonce for a remake of their classic song "Make Me Say It Again."
Idris Elba has a new movie coming out on Aug. 19. The movie "Beast" is produced by Will Packer ("Think Like a Man"). In the movie, Elba plays a widower who travels back to his deceased wife’s homeland of South Africa. Unbeknownst to Elba, he has to protect his daughters from a deadly lion.
The MTV Video Music Awards are happening Aug. 28 on MTV. Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow are leading the nominations. Nicki Minaj is getting the MTV Video Vanguard award. Previous winners include Missy Elliott, Beyonce, Rihanna and Pink.
Tyler Perry's latest Netflix project "A Jazzman's Blues" was 30 years in the making. The romantic drama about a forbidden romance spans the period from 1937 to 1987. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Debbie Allen did the choreography and Terrance Blanchard did the music. The movie starts streaming on Netflix on Sept. 23.
Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have a new Netflix documentary on the way. "The Descendant" is a documentary about Africatown, a small community in Alabama. Descendants of Africatown came to America aboard the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved ships to the US. The documentary was produced by QuestLove and Black Thought of The Roots and promoter Shawn Gee.
Judge Greg Mathis is returning to the courtroom. The show "Court Night Live" will air on the A&E network. The show will bring live trials to the people as civil court cases from across the country are litigated from courtrooms in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Tampa.
The hit 90’s TV show "Everybody Hates Chris" starring Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary") is coming back this time as an animated series. "Everybody Still Hates Chris" will air on the Paramount streaming channel and Comedy Plus. Chris Rock will return as the shows narrator and Executive Producer. The show will focus on Rock's teenage years.
David and Tamela Mann are about to hit the road with a new tour and this time they are bringing their family, their son and two daughters. The Overcomer Family tour is coming to a city near you with music and comedy.
Congrats to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. They are expecting their fourth child. Two years ago, they lost their youngest son, Jack.
GMA Anchor Robin Roberts will be returning for a second season for her Emmy Award winning Disney Plus talk show "Turning the Tables."
Congrats to Keenan Thompson the "Saturday Night Live" star and former Nickelodeon child star is getting a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"N.O.P.E." star Keke Palmer is the cover girl for the latest issue of Women's Health magazine. She is also the host of the Jimmy Fallon produced game show, "Password."
