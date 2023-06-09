The North to Shore festival is coming to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, June 10. The show features Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko and Queen Naija.
Sunday is the 48th annual Odunde Festival. Chrisette Michele is this year’s special musical guest. All the festivities center around 23rd and South streets, but extends around a 15 block area.
Get ready for the return of Bruno Mars. He’s working on an album and a new tour for 2024.
Congrats to the late rapper Tupac Shakur who recently got a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has signed on for another Fast and Furious spin-off featuring his character, Luke Hobbs. Meanwhile “Fast X” part two is set to release in 2025.
Singer Alicia Keys is headed off-Broadway in the production “Hell’s Kitchen” running Nov. 19-Dec. 10.
The Milli Vanilli story is coming to Paramount+. In 1989, Rob and Fab rose to the top of the charts as Milli Vanilli with the song “Girl You Know It’s True.” The song sold over 30 million copies then it was discovered Rob and Fab weren’t the original singers. They were stripped of their Grammy Awards and their music career ended. The movie is coming to Paramount+ later this year.
Our prayers and condolences go out to rapper and comedian D.C. Young Fly. The mother of his three children died after a surgical procedure in Miami. 32-year-old Jacky Oh was best known for being on the TV show “Wildin’ Out.” She was the longtime partner of D.C. Young fly.
After more than two decades since the murder of Jam Master Jay from Run-D.M.C., an arrest of a third man has been made. This case went unsolved for almost 20 years. Jam Master Jay was gunned down in a New York recording studio. Two other men involved in his death were arrested two years ago and now a 49-year-old man has been arrested after his DNA was found at the scene of the crime. Jam Master Jay was 37 years old when he was gunned down.
The latest Spiderman movie, “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse,” topped the box office this past weekend, taking in over $120 million at the box office. The movie follows the adventures of Miles Morales who is of Black and Puerto Rican descent. The next animated Spiderman movie, “Spider-man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” arrives in theaters March 29, 2024.
“The Little Mermaid” came in No. 2 at the box office, taking in $40 million.
The big musical surprise over the weekend was the reunion of the Fugees at The Roots Picnic where Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras performed together again. Pras was recently convicted of being a spy for the Chinese government and money Laundering. He hasn’t been sentenced yet and he faces 20 years in prison.
Get ready for the return of the ABC show “The Wonder Years.” The reboot of the popular show from the 90s now features an all-black cast. Special guest stars for next summer’s return include Patti Labelle, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess and Donald Faison from “Scrubs.”
Steve Harvey’s show “Judge Steve Harvey” has returned to the ABC lineup Tuesdays at 9 p.m. His other show “Celebrity Family Feud” returns July 9 with the casts of the shows “The Wonder Years,” “The Rookie,” “The Rookie: Feds,” from the Bravo Network “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” the hosts and pro dancers from “Dancing with the Star,” NBC’s “Grand Crew.” The men of WWE, Gayle King of “CBS Mornings” and her family will also be guests on the show.
Congrats to Philly native and former NBC10 reporter Kristen Welker. She has been named the new host of NBC’S “Meet the Press,” replacing Chuck Todd this fall.
The Wawa Welcome America festival takes over the Ben Franklin Parkway on the Fourth of July with pop star Demi Lovato and rapper/actor Ludacris. Ludacris recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well.
Singer Janelle Monáe is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. She has a new music project out called “The Age of Pleasure.”
