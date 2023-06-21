The BET Awards are airing on BET on Sunday. Because of the writers' strike, there will be no hosts and no live audience. Drake is leading with the most nominations. One of the highlights is a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop with Big Daddy Kane, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Trina, GloRilla, Coco Jones, Fat Joe, Kid 'n Play, Uncle Luke and Lil Uzi Vert to name a few.
Get ready for the reunion of Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné!, Thursday, Sept. 28 at The Met Philadelphia.
"The Wiz" is returning to Broadway. Singer Avery Wilson, who was a contestant on the third season of "The Voice," will be laying the Scarecrow. Singer Deborah Cox is playing Glenda the Good Witch, and Wayne Brady is playing OZ. Kandi Burruss of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" is producing the show along with her husband Todd Tucker. No word yet on who’s playing Dorothy. The revival hits Broadway next spring.
Essence magazine is going to be celebrated on the OWN. On Aug. 18, a 5-part docuseries "Time of Essence" will air on the network, celebrating 50 years of breaking culture.
Coming July 5 on Netflix is the documentary on the '80s pop-duo Wham! made up of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.
"Made in America" is returning to the Ben Franklin Parkway during Labor Day weekend. The ladies are leading the charge with Lizzo, SZA and Coco Jones among the performers.
After four decades, Pat Sajak, 76, is stepping down as the host of "Wheel of Fortune." There is no word yet on who is replacing him.
The Grammy Awards are adding some new categories next year for Best African Performance, Best Pop Dance Performance and Best Jazz Alternative Performance.
Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel character Nick Fury is coming to life on Disney+ in “Secret Invasion.” Streaming starts June 21.
Gabrielle Union is coming to Netflix with the movie “The Perfect Find.” The movie, which starts streaming June 23, is about a woman who falls in love with a much younger man. The movie also stars Keith Powers, Janet Hurbert, LaLa Anthony and Gina Torres.
“Trippin’” with Anthony Anderson and his mother Mama Doris is coming to the E! network with a new reality show. The show debuts June 22.
"Jazz on the Ave" is back in Philly on Saturday, July 15, at Broad and Cecil B. Moore. Attendees can expect food, music and vendors. Lady Alma is one of the performers!
The Dell Music Center is opening late this year because of construction. The entire staging area and the main stage is being replaced after nearly 100 years. The Dell is opening after Aug. 16 with a special performance by Philadanco. Some of the acts scheduled to come include The O’Jays, The Whispers, Gregory Porter, KeKe Wyatt, Next, Jagged Edge and CeCe Winans. Plus Leela James, Jeff Bradshaw, Dave Hollister and the group Silk.
The All Things Music Festival is happening Saturday, Aug. 19, on the Salem County Fairgrounds in Woodstown, New Jersey with War, the Average White Band, Breakwater, After 7, Urban Guerilla Orchestra, Lady Alma, and more.
At The Mann Center on Sept. 17 is Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, and Mario.
In Atlantic City, new Jersey, the Atlantic City Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ocean Casino Resort with Will Downing and Boney James.
The Atlantic City Comedy Festival is happening Oct. 7-8, at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City with Sommore, Bill Bellamy, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce and Don 'DC' Curry, to name a few.
If you would like more information please email me at pattyjackson@iheartmedia.com or check me out with my midday reports at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. during the day on 105.3 WDAS FM. Or join me on social media Twitter: @MsPattyJackson, Instagram @WDASPatty and Facebook Patty Jackson — WDAS FM. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.