At the movies it’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” starring Chris Hemsworth , Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale.
Steve Harvey returns on Sunday with a new season of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday. Janelle James from “Abbott Elementary” launches her new game show “The Final Straw.” The show will be produced by football great Peyton Manning.
Anthony Hamilton, Raheem Devaughn and Levelle are coming to the Dell on July 14.
“The Best Man” continues. “The Best Man: Final Chapters” will be airing on PEACOCK TV starting Dec. 22. All of your favorites will be back! Harper, Robyn,Jordan, Lance, Shelby and Candace. Malcolm Lee is directing and the stars are returning Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrance Howard, Sanaa Lathan and Harold Perrineau. The First “Best Man” movie came out in 2006. “The Best Man Holiday” came out in 2013.
Congrats to this year’s Presidential Medal of Honor recipients. Oscar winner Denzel Washington, Apple founder the late Steve Jobs, Olympic Gold medal winner Simone Biles, Women’s soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe and the late Senator John McCain to name a few. The Presidential Medal of Honor is the nations highest civilian honor.
We remember dancer Bruno “Pop n Taco” Falcon. The dancer, known for his pop n lockin dance style, was 58 years old. Family members say it was a heart attack. Bruno worked a lot with the King of Pop. Many say he taught Michael how to ‘Pop and Lock’. He also worked with Janet and Latoya Jackson.
We know Patti LaBelle for her pies and now get ready for Patti’s pancakes. Patti LaBelle Southern Buttermilk as well as Peanut Butter and Jam frozen mini pancake sandwiches are being sold at Walmart. She is also working on a holiday movie for Lifetime. Patti is teaming up with actress Keisha Knight Pulliam. Whoopi Goldberg is producing the movie.
Get ready for ‘Godzilla vs Kong 2”. The sequel is filming now in Australia and it’s coming out in 2024.
Filming is starting soon on “Back in Action” a Netflix film. Actress Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star in the new action-comedy film with Jamie Foxx.
Keke Palmer teams up with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya for the Jordan Peel Movie “NOPE.” The Sci-Fi thriller opens in theaters July 22.
Congrats to Author and Lifestyle Maven Tabitha Brown. She has been named the host of a new Vegan style cooking show on the Food Network.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters November 11th. There will be a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa.
