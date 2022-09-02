It’s Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall in the Netflix movie “Me Time.” The film is streaming now.
“Spiderman: No Way Home” is returning to theaters Labor Day weekend with more fun scenes involving the Spider Guys including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.
The new comedy movie “Honk For Jesus” with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown is now streaming on PEACOCK TV.
On Sept. 3, it’s Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park with Stephanie Mills, Freddie Jackson and Tony! Toni! Tone!
Now speaking of Labor Day weekend singer Jazmine Sullivan is returning as one of the headliners at the Made In America festival on The Ben Franklin Parkway.
You are going to notice some changes on the popular ABC show “The View.” Alyssa Farah Griffin will be representing the conservative side. Griffith, 33, used to be the Communications Director for the Trump administration. Ana Navarro has also been made a permanent host. She has been filling in for years, but she will be joining the ladies on Fridays and Mondays when either Whoopi Goldberg or Joy Behar takes off.
Get ready for price increases on Hulu and Disney Plus. The prices are going from $7.99 to $10.99
Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have a new Netflix Documentary on the way. “The Descendant” is a documentary about Africatown, a small community in Alabama. Descendants of Africatown came to America aboard the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved ships to the US. The documentary was produced by Questlove and Black Thought of the Roots and promoter Shawn Gee.
The Obamas are returning to the White House on Sept. 7 for the official unveiling of their portrait. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming out with a new book this fall. “The Light We Carry” is the follow-up to her bestselling book “Becoming” which sold 17 million copies worldwide.
Get ready for another “Halloween” movie. Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie, once again battling Michael Myers. “Halloween Ends” is coming out this fall. The “Halloween” franchise started in 1978.
The Kennedy Center Honors are happening in December. This year’s honorees include Gladys Knight, actor George Clooney, the rock group U2 and inspirational singer Amy Grant.
Singer Rihanna is ready to conquer the hair world. Rihanna has already conquered the world of beauty with her makeup and skin care as well as her lingerie line, Savage. Fenty Hair will have hair clips, extensions, wigs, and curlers.
Gospel great Tamela Mann, Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams have joined forces on a new song, “Superheroes Prayer” which will be featured on Mann’s album “Overcomer.”
Oscar winner Monique will be filming her first Netflix comedy special later this year. Monique is currently filming the Lee Daniels ‘movie The Deliverance’ with Andra Day, Glenn Close and Anjanue Ellis. Monique plays a social worker who is helping a woman whose house is possessed.
Eddie Murphy starts filming his latest Prime Video movie “Candy Cane Lane” early next year. It’s a comedy from the producers of his 80s hit “Boomerang.” Reginald Hudlin is directing.
