West Philadelphia native and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson is hosting “Saturday Night Live” on April 1.
2023 is going to be a huge year for Oscar-winner and comedian Mo’Nique. Her Netflix comedy special “My Name is Mo’Nique” is coming April 4, and her Lee Daniels movie “The Deliverance” will also be on Netflix. She also has a new horror movie streaming on BET+ called “The Reading.”
Singer Stephanie Mills and Nephew Tommy from the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” are starring in the Lifetime movie “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” It’s part of the miniseries Bishop T.D. Jakes produces. The movie debuts Saturday, April 8.
Mills is also coming to Atlantic City during Mother’s Day, Sunday May 14, for a Mother’s Day show at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.
Singer Ledisi is playing Gladys Knight in the movie “Spinning Gold” The film tells the story of Neil Bogart, who founded Casablanca Records. In the 70s, Casablanca Records was the most successful independent label of its time with acts such as Donna Summer, Parliament-Funkadelic, the rock band Kiss, The Village People and Bill Withers.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for the Amazon Prime Video movie “AIR” which starts streaming April 5. The Oscar-winners will be joined by EGOT-winner Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans and Chris Tucker. “AIR” is about the 1984 battle to get basketball legend Michael Jordan to sign to Nike.
In theaters this weekend is “A Thousand and One” with Teyana Taylor, a movie about a free-spirited mother who kidnaps her child from a foster home and sets out to make his life better.
The action movie “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” with Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page releases Friday.
Speaking of Page, the actor has been tapped to play Muhammad Ali in a new Peacock miniseries chronicling eight major events in the boxing legend’s career.
And the anticipated next installment of the “Bridgerton” series, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” returns to Netflix on May 4.
The Whitney Houston gospel album is now out. “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston“ is a compilation of the singers gospel songs that takes us on a journey through her musical roots. There is also a docuseries on the project narrated by CeCe Winans. It is now airing on AspireTV. A DVD about the project is coming out as well.
Congratulations to Questlove of The Roots, he is going to be directing the live animation of the 1970’s classic movie “The Aristocats.” The movie is the tale of Parisian felines who are cheated out of their fortune. Questlove is a 2022 Oscar-winner for the documentary “Summer of Soul.”
The Donna Summer documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” is coming to HBO this May. Summer died in 2012 from lung cancer at the age of 63. During her heyday, Summer ruled the music world.
CNN Films and HBO MAX are also joining forces to tell the life story of Little Richard, referred to by some as “the Architect of Rock and Roll.” The film ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ will show the highs and lows of his career. Richard died in 2020 at the age of 87.
Actor Taye Diggs is coming to Philly, in “A Live Conversation with Taye Diggs,” Friday, Saturday, April 22. Diggs is best known for his roles in the “Best Man” series, “All American,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and the movie musical “Rent” where he also starred on Broadway. The evening is happening at the Miller Theater, formerly the Merriam Theater.
The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced: Willie Nelson, George Michael, Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest, The Spinners, Cyndi Lauper, Kate Bush and Sheryl Crow. Voting is now underway at vote.rockhall.com. The official class of 2023 will be unveiled in May.
The Wiz is coming back to Broadway in 2024. Comedian and writer Amber Ruffin will be giving the show an updated twist.
