The 94th Annual Academy Awards are happening Sunday on ABC. Hollywood’s biggest night will feature all female hosts including Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Two honorary Oscars will be given out that night to actors Danny Glover and Samuel L. Jackson. There’s also going to be a reunion of the surviving cast members of “The Godfather.” The famous movie is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary this year. Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and director Francis Ford Coppola will be on hand for the festivities. Beyonce is expected to open the show via satellite from the tennis courts in Compton where Venus and Serena were taught to play tennis from their father Richard Williams. Beyonce is singing her song “Be Alive” from the soundtrack of “King Richard.” The song has been nominated for an Oscar as Best Song. I hear Will Smith may make an appearance with her during the opening. Smith may win his first Oscar for his portrayal as Richard Williams in the movie “King Richard.” Other highlights include performances by Billie Eilish. Trenton native Adam Blackstone is the Musical Director for the night. The Willingboro High School graduate is no stranger to big productions. He has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and Jill Scott. He most recently produced this years Superbowl Halftime show with Dr. Dre. He has done past Halftime shows with Shakira, The Bet Awards, “The Voice,” “The Masked Singer,” The Soul Train Awards and The Kids Choice awards, Blackstone’s resume is packed. There will be lots of music including a set with Sheila E, Travis Barker and Robert Glasper. Will Packer is producing the event. He is known for his work on the movies “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along,” and “Night School” to name a few.
Al B. Sure is getting ready for his first celebrity boxing match. On March 26, he is taking on Hazel “The Latin Lover” Roshay. The fight is happening at The Showboat Casino in Atlantic City. Gillie Da Kid and Wallo from the popular podcast “A Million Dollars Worth of Game” are hosting, Kid ‘n Play is performing and Flavor Flav is going to be the Ringmaster. This is a Pay Per View event.
Essence Magazine is also honoring Black women in Hollywood. The ceremony on March 24 will honor actresses Nia Long, Aunjanue L. Ellis, Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” and Chanté Adams of “A Journal for Jordan.” The show will be recorded and will air on Essence.com on March 28 at 7 p.m.
We remember Gospel legend Lashun Pace. She was 60 years old and died from organ failure. Pace along with her sisters, were a part of the gospel group The Anointed Pace Sisters. Lashun Pace was a Gospel singer, songwriter, Stella Award Winner and Evangelist. She was known as the Songbird of Gospel with hits “I Know I’ve Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know.” This has been a tough year for the Pace family, they recently older sister Duranice their mother. Over the past few years, Lashun battled many health challenges including cancer.
The popular Netflix show “Bridgerton” is back. This time around the sex scenes have been toned down.
Lizzo is coming to “Saturday Night Live” on April 16.
The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus has announced their line up for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The list of shows include “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” “The Lion King,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Six the Musical,” “A Soldiers Play,” “Annie,” “Cats,” and “Jersey Boys.”
The BET Network is renewing the Tyler Perry shows “The Oval” and “Sistas.”
The Kentucky Derby is May 7 and Janet Jackson and New Edition are doing concerts as part of the festivities.
Filming has started on “The Best Man” TV series. “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” will be a 10-part limited series on The Peacock Network. Malcolm Lee is back as director with Dana Lynn North from “Insecure” producing . All of the original casts members are back including Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Terrance Howard, Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa, Harold Perrineu to name a few. The first “Best Man” came out in 1999 and the second one “Best Man Holiday” came out in 2013. Filming is happening in North Jersey and the movie is due out at the end of the year or early 2023.
Get ready for the Bob Marley story. Bob Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36 from cancer. Marley was a pioneer of Reggae, ska and Rock Reggae. Actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Malcolm X in the movie “One Night in Miami” is playing the Reggae great. The movie is being directed by Renaldo Marcus Green, who directed the movie “King Richard.” Marley left behind a legacy of music including the classics “Could You Be Loved,” “One Love” and “Jammin,” to name a few. Marley was an artist and activist. The movie is being supported by the Marley Family and it’s due out in January 2024.
