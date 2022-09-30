Yvonne Orji, who is best known for playing Molly on the Issa Rae HBO show “Insecure,” is coming back with a new comedy special on the same network. “A Whole Me” is the follow up to her 2020 “Mama I Made It.” The comedy special starts streaming Oct. 1 on HBO and HBO MAX.
Rapper Fat Joe, who had success with his social media show and filling in for the “Wendy Williams Show,” is now getting his own show. “The Fat Joe Show” will air on the STARZ Network . He is also hosting this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 4. Also look out for his one-man show based on his upcoming memoir “The Book of Jose.” The stand-up event will include unfiltered, never-before-heard anecdotes about Joe’s life and career. The show will feature a special introduction from Dave Chappelle, plus additional celebrity appearances.
Vegan lifestyle maven Tabitha Brown is coming to Philly next week. Brown has a new Vegan Cookbook “Cooking from the Spirit.” Brown will take the stage at the Miller Theater (formerly The Merriam Theatre) to promote her new book.
Get ready for DC Comics’ “Black Adam.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is playing Black Adam, the hero we never knew we needed. Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman. “Black Adam” opens in theaters Oct. 21.
“New Jack City Live” is coming to Philly. The stage play is based on the 1991 movie that starred Wesley Snipes. This time around it’s rapper/actor Big Daddy Kane, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Flex Alexander and Allen Payne returns as “Gee-Money.” The play is happening at The Met Philadelphia.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming out with a new book this fall. “The Light We Carry” is the follow-up to her bestselling book “Becoming” which sold 17 million copies worldwide. On Nov. 18, she’s coming to the Met Philadelphia.
Mary J. Blige is returning to the area on Oct. 29. She’ll be bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The show also features Queen Naiija and Ella Mai.
Singer Rihanna will be the main act for this year’s Superbowl Halftime Show. Apple music is now the official sponsor of the halftime show.
Beyonce will be going on tour next summer. She will be doing stadiums supporting her “Renaissance” album.
Comedian Chris Redd is the latest performer to leave “Saturday Night Live.” He says his time on the show was fun but he’s ready to branch out. His first comedy special will debut in December on HBO. Now speaking of “Saturday Night Live,” rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to host and perform on Oct. 15.
Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy has sold his songwriting catalog which covers over 300 songs from 1987 to 2012. It includes classics such as “Bring the Noise,” “Fight the Power” and “Welcome to the Terror Dome.” Rapper Future has reportedly also sold the rights to his music catalog.
We remember singer Inez Foxx. She topped the charts in 1963 with her brother Charlie. They had the song “Mockingbird.” Foxx was 79 years old.
Congratulations to Star Jones. For many years, Jones was a host on “The View.” Jones is returning to TV as the new host of “Divorce Court” on Fox. Judge Faith Jenkins is leaving “Divorce Court” to focus on her new show “Killer Relationships” airing Sunday nights on The Oxygen Channel. Judge Jenkins, who is married to singer Kenny Lattimore, says she is very excited about her latest venture. Jenkins is also expecting her child with Lattimore.
Singer Ledisi stars in the movie “Remember Me” where she plays Mahalia Jackson. The movie is now streaming on HULU.
Niecy Nash is everywhere. She is one of the stars of the NETFLIX true life horror story “Dahmer” based on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. She is also starring in the ABC drama “Rookie Feds” which airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.
The Apple TV Documentary “Black and Blues” is coming Oct. 28. It explores the life of Louis Armstrong, the founding father of Jazz. The documentary will feature never before seen footage of Armstrong.
The Golden Globe awards are returning to NBC in January.
Actress Zoe Saldana is starring in the NETFLIX love story series “From Scratch.” The series is about a woman who finds true love in Italy. It starts streaming on Oct. 21.
“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is coming to Peacock on Dec. 22. The series continues the story of “The Best Man” movie with all the original stars coming back including Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Terrance Howard and Regina Hall.
“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11. Angela Bassett, Leititia Wright and Winston Duke return as the story is told about life after T’Challa. The death of actor Chadwick Boseman could have stopped the franchise, but Marvel has decided to move forward. There will be a new Black Panther. Will it be actress Leitiia Wright who played T’Challa’s sister Shuri? The movie will also have a new villain, actor Tenoch Huerta will play Namor. The movie is long. I hear the running time is 2 hours and 41 minutes.
