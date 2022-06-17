The 75th Annual Tony Awards were filled with great entertainment. Jennifer Hudson made history becoming the 17th person to earn the title of EGOT. (She joins other Black EGOTs (Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend). Jennifer Hudson was the producer of the Best Musical Winner “Strange Loop.” She has a Emmy for producing “Baby Yaga.” She won a Grammy Award for “The Color Purple” musical, and she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the movie “Dreamgirls.” This is a very exciting time for Hudson, her daytime talk show is launching in the fall.
Other big winners during to Tony Awards were actor Myles Frost who plays Michael Jackson in “MJ: The Musical.” Joaquina Kalukango won Best Actress in a Musical for “Paradise Square.” Phylicia Rashad won for Best Supporting Actress in a Play for “Skeleton Crew.”
At the Movies, It’s “Lightyear.” From the land of Toy Story, it is the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. Actor Chris Evans is voicing Buzz Lightyear. It’s another intergalactic adventure for Buzz with his new recruits. KeKe Palmer is voicing the character of one of the recruits.
Comedian Earthquake is in Philly for a Fathers Day show on June 17 at the Academy of Music. Tommy Davidson, Bill Bellamy, Turae and Tony Roberts are also on the bill.
Tickets are on sale for Kevin Hart as he returns to Philly on Friday, Oct 7. His “It’s the Reality Check” tour is coming to the Wells Fargo Center. Harts latest movie “The Man from Toronto” is coming to Netflix on June 24. Hart stars alongside actor Woody Harrelson in this action comedy. The movie is about a mistaken identity with Hart finding himself with the world’s deadliest assassin.
Tickets are also on sale for Kevin Hart in Atlantic City. He will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino July 8-9.
Hart is also producing a new documentary about the history and impact of Black comedians. “Right to offend: The Black Comedy Evolution” will air on the A&E Channel on June 29 and 30. The two part documentary will feature the greats like Redd Foxx, Moms Mabley, Dick Gregory, Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy and Whoopi Goldberg. Shows that made an impact like “In Living Color” and “Def Comedy Jam” will be featured. Chris Rock, Dave Chappell, the creators Key & Peele, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Amber Ruffin, Katt Williams, DL Hughley, Stevie Harvey, Martin Lawrence, Bernie Mac, Tracey Morgan, and Sherri Shepherd will also take part.
“Spiderman: No Way Home” is returning to theaters with more fun scenes involving the Spider Guys including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.
Singer Billy Ocean is coming to Philly. Ocean best known for the 80’s songs “Caribbean Queen” and “Suddenly” will be performing October 6 at the Live Casino.
Comedian and actress Luenell is one of the stars of the BET PLUS movie “Block Party.” The movie also features “Good Times” star John Amos and is streaming now.
Social media star, actor and comedian Kountry Wayne has landed his first TV show. Wayne is co-hosting the video show “I Love Us” with Kim Whitley. The show is streaming now on BET PLUS.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are teaming up to do a comedy show in London. Both comedians have had to deal with onstage violence, Rock with the Will Smith Slap and Chappelle getting attacked on stage by a fan. The show is happening Labor Day Weekend.
Now speaking of Labor Day weekend, singer Jazmine Sullivan is returning as one of the headliners for the Made In America festival on The Ben Franklin Parkway.
Jennifer Lopez‘s new documentary about her life is streaming now on Netflix. “Halftime” shows Lopez as a proud Latina woman, a mother, artists who is using her voice for a greater purpose during the second half of her life.
Singer Lionel Richie is coming to Atlantic City. Tickets are on sale now for the June 24 show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Oscar winner Halle Berry is teaming up with Mark Wahlberg for the thriller “Our Man from Jersey” Wahlberg plays a construction worker who gets caught up with super spies and ex agents helping his high school sweetheart Berry. The movie is filming now in New Jersey.
