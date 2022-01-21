60’s Rock Icon Ronnie Spector has died. Spector died after a brief battle with cancer she was 78 years old. In the 60s, Ronnie topped the charts with the group The Ronettes which consisted of her, her sister and a cousin. Their biggest hits included "Be My Baby" and the holiday classics, "Sleigh Ride." During their hey day, they toured with the biggest names in rock 'n' roll which included The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. The Ronettes' songs were produced by the legendary and troubled artist Phil Spector. Ronnie was married to Phil Spector for years and it was a marriage filled with trauma and abuse. She eventually escaped the marriage and went out on her own. In the 80s, rocker Eddie Money sampled the Ronettes hit "Be My Baby" for his hit "Take Me Home Tonight" and featured Ronnie in the video and it introduced her to a whole new audience. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the 90s. At the time of her death, she was in talks about a movie being made about her life and was consulting with actress Zendaya who will be playing her in the movie.
We remember Greg Webster, the last surviving member of the Ohio Players. Webster, 84, was the original drummer for the group. He is best known for the drum breakdown on "I Want to Be Free" and the Ohio Players' classics "Heaven Must Be Like This" and "Skin Tight."
We also remember singer Fred Parris. He was the lead singer on The Five Satins' classic "In the Still of the night." He was 85 years old.
We also remember Sonny Turner of The Platters. Turner was battling throat cancer. He sang lead on the classic "Only You." He was 83 years old.
Singer Alyson Williams, who is best known for the song "Just Call My Name," is doing much better after her battle with COVID. The songstress was in a coma for several days.
Denzel Washington says he’s ready to return to action the next "Equalizer" movie. He says he will be back as Robert McCall in "Equalizer Three."
The Critics' Choice Awards are happening March 13 on the CW and the TBS Network. Taye Diggs and comedian Nicole Byer are hosting.
Peabo Bryson and Oleta Adams are coming to the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City on Feb.5. They will also be in Glenside at the Keswick Theatre on Feb. 6.
"The Proud Family" is back! Penny Proud and Family will be featured in the Disney Plus series "Louder and Prouder." Streaming starts on Disney Plus Feb. 23. Actress Kyla Pratt is back voicing Penny Proud and actor/comedian Tommy Davidson is back voicing the dad.
"American Idol" is returning to ABC on Feb. 27. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are back as judges with Ryan Seacrest as host. This year, the show will be bringing in alum and past winners as guest mentors to the contestants. Now speaking of Lionel Richie, he’s going to be honored in May with The Gershwin Prize for Popular song. The ceremony will air on May 17 on PBS. Past winners include Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Sir Paul McCartney.
The FX Show "The Godfather of Harlem" starring Forest Whitaker has been renewed for a third season.
Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in the Netflix movie "Redd Zone." The movie is about a single mom who helps her sons and their high school football teammates deal with the murder of their friend. One by one, the boys start moving into her house and at one time she had 17 young men living under her roof. All of the men ended up in college and four made it into the NFL. The movie is being directed by Oscar winner Matthew Cherry who directed the animated short "Hair Story."
This year's Academy Awards, set to air March 27, will have a host. The 94th annual Academy Awards will air on ABC and the show is being produced by Will Packer, who also produced "Girls Trip."
Now speaking of Will Packer his show "Ready to Love’ on OWN is back with a fifth season, set to air Jan. 28. Packer produces the show. Nephew Tommy, Tommy Miles of the "Steve Harvey Show," hosts the show.
Filming has resumed in Atlanta for "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever." Filming stopped because star Letitia Wright who plays Shuri suffered head injuries in August on the set of the movie and had to recover.
The revival of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" is scheduled to launch on The Peacock Network on Feb. 13. The show is coming back as a drama with ten one-hour episodes starring actor Jabari Banks playing the role made famous by Will Smith.
Congrats to Symone Sanders former advisor to the Biden Administration. She is now hosting a weekend show on MSNBC.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are happening Feb. 27 on TNT and TBS.
The popular Netflix movie "Red Notice" will be back with two sequels. The movies are being filmed back to back with stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot returning in their roles.
Actress Yvonne Orji, best known for her role as Molly on the HBO show "Insecure," is back with a new dating reality show on HBO MAX, "My Mom Your Dad." The show, streaming now on HBO Max, shows older single parents dating, but their kids are pulling the strings.
The eighth and final season of "black-ish" has kicked off on ABC. You are going to see many big named celebrities this year including Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, singer/producer Babyface, basketball legend Magic Johnson, actress Vivica A. Fox, and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith.
